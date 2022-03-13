THOMASVILLE
When an unknown safecracker broke into a company safe nearly 75 years ago, making off with nearly $1,200 in cash and more than $18,000 in checks, he left behind one distinctive telltale clue:
An acetylene torch.
That may not sound like much of a clue to the layman, but it told police their mystery safecracker had a unique skill set — welding — a trait that eventually led to his arrest. And wait till you hear the rollercoaster ride he was on as police tried to catch him.
The year was 1949. On the night of Aug. 18, someone broke into the warehouse of Gray Concrete Pipe Co. in Thomasville and commandeered one of the company’s acetylene torches. Then the culprit broke into the company’s office, used the torch to cut through two heavy metal doors on the company safe, and got away with the aforementioned cash and checks.
The theft was discovered and reported the next morning, and Thomasville police immediately suspected an inside job. Not only did numerous employees of the Thomasville company know how to use a welding torch, they also knew the location — and possibly even the contents — of the safe.
Alas, the employees professed their innocence, produced alibis and even took lie detector tests. All of them were cleared, and the trail went cold.
Another seven months would pass before police finally got their man. Here’s how they did it:
When a safe in Asheboro was cracked, the investigation uncovered a welder who had not only worked for the Asheboro company, but years earlier had also worked for Gray Concrete Pipe in Thomasville. Police, working in conjunction with the State Bureau of Investigation, picked up his trail and tracked him for three or four months, finally locating him at a hospital in Roanoke, Virginia, where he was undergoing surgery.
Police Chief Paul Shore and an SBI agent confronted the welder at the hospital, and he confessed to the Thomasville safecracking job (though he was later cleared of the heist in Asheboro).
Arrested was 36-year-old Thomasville native John Ellis Fitzgerald, an erstwhile welder who had a wife and kids living in Greensboro and a history of run-ins with the law. He had already served prison terms in Kansas and Arizona for safecracking, and he reportedly had a lengthy FBI record, too.
A few months before his arrest in Roanoke, after being involved in a traffic accident in High Point, he’d been charged with driving drunk, violation of the prohibition law, carrying a concealed weapon and assault (he punched the other driver in the face). He made bail and then skipped town.
Now he was adding another safe robbery to the list, and the judge in his case was not impressed. His honor gave Fitzgerald seven to 10 years in prison.
The sentence didn’t last long, though. Seven years? Fitzgerald barely made it seven months before he grew tired of his new digs and broke out of the Orange County Prison Camp near Hillsborough. Police warned the fugitive was “extremely dangerous” and very likely armed.
Here’s where Fitzgerald’s life on the lam actually got a little comical. According to a High Point Enterprise article, after his escape Fitzgerald went to his home in Greensboro to visit his children while his wife was at work. While he was there, a Greensboro police officer knocked on the door and Fitzgerald answered it. The officer, not recognizing the escapee right under his nose, told him to warn Mrs. Fitzgerald to be on the lookout for her husband, as it was believed he might try to kill her.
Fitzgerald must’ve suppressed a smirk as he innocently replied, “Oh, he wouldn’t do a thing like that.”
The flatfoot repeated his instructions and left, oblivious to his blunder.
The next day, High Point police did what Greensboro’s finest could not — they captured the fugitive in downtown High Point. After an anonymous tip, officers spotted Fitzgerald drinking a beer in Bean’s Billiard Hall on N. Main Street. Seeing the officers, the escapee ducked into a bathroom, but it was too late — he was arrested there without incident.
Ironically, Fitzgerald would escape again — from the same prison camp — when he and two other inmates overpowered a guard, took his pistol and shot their way out, wounding another guard in the process. They scaled a 10-foot fence and escaped in a stolen truck.
The three convicts remained at large for several months, until two of them were recaptured, leaving only Fitzgerald on the loose. A true crime magazine, True Detective, even offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Some five months after his escape, the FBI finally caught up to him again … in Nacogdoches, Texas.
The jig was up, and the wayward welder was on his way back to prison. And this time, nothing — not even an acetylene torch — could help him win back his freedom.
