HIGH POINT — What’s in a name, you say? You really want to know what’s in a name?
Well, we’d like to know, too … and particularly the name we’re about to share with you, which, confidentially, we contend is the longest and strangest name of a human being in High Point history.
If this man ever actually existed, that is, which we’re beginning to doubt.
The year was 1936, and the man’s name was — ahem — George Washington American Life Ready To Fight Come Brave Boys The British Are About To Land Taylor. Let’s just call him George, shall we?
George’s 15 minutes of fame occurred that summer, when The High Point Enterprise published a short news item about him on its local section front, under the telling headline, “This Name Ought To Be Prohibited.”
According to the article, a “widely read magazine” — we’re not told which widely read magazine — had reported that High Point, North Carolina, was home to a Black servant named George Washington American Life Ready To Fight Come Brave Boys The British Are About To Land Taylor. And, as any good journalist worth his weight in black ink would do, an Enterprise reporter sought out to find George and learn the story behind his curious name.
Alas, he did not succeed. Using the city directory, he determined there was only one Black man in all of High Point named George Taylor, and when he contacted Taylor, the man “denied his parents had inflicted such a lengthy name on him,” The Enterprise wrote.
Nonetheless, a few other North Carolina newspapers picked up the Enterprise story about George and published it, obviously seeing the humor in such a ridiculously long name.
The item also appeared in an obscure, syndicated cartoon strip called “Caro-Graphics,” which was more or less a North Carolina version of “Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!” providing little-known, unusual facts about cities and towns in our state. So right there next to an item about how Dunn had an ordinance that prohibited excessive snoring was an item about High Point and its curiously named resident, George Washington American Life Ready To Fight Come Brave Boys The British Are About To Land Taylor.
Does that mean the item was legitimate?
Not necessarily. The cartoon’s creator, Murray Jones Jr., probably saw the item in one of the newspapers and decided to run with it, true or not.
So here we are, some 85 years later, left with more questions than answers:
Was there really someone in High Point named George Washington American Life Ready To Fight Come Brave Boys The British Are About To Land Taylor? And if so, why did his sadistic parents give him such an outlandish name? And what does the name even mean? And how could they possibly fit that many words on his birth certificate?
And if there wasn’t really someone by that name, where did the name come from? And how did it end up in a “widely read magazine,” and what was that magazine?
As admittedly strange as this whole story may sound, we assure you we’re not making it up — but somebody might’ve been.
