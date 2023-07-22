HIGH POINT
Say this for fortune teller Madam Stella: She read poor R.K. Farlow, a High Point businessman, like a book.
If you’ve never heard of Madam Stella — and we’re sure you haven’t — she was a 1920s-era palm-reader, mind-reader and phrenologist, which is someone who claims to be able to know your past, present and future simply by feeling the shape of your skull.
For a fee, of course.
Madam Stella (real name unknown) claimed to be from “the Old Country,” wherever that was, but she operated out of High Point — on Winston Road — and Greensboro in the 1920s. She frequently ran ads in those cities’ newspapers, making some pretty highfalutin promises:
“The lady who sees all, knows all, and tells all.”
“Reveals the past, present and future, and gives advice to all matters pertaining to business, family, love, marriage, quarrels, etc. Also gives lucky days, dates and months.”
“Gives you power to attract and control those whom you may desire.”
Madam Stella’s greatest claim to fame, according to her, happened in 1923, when she said she accurately predicted the death of President Warren G. Harding — not just when he would die, but how.
Oh, and she also claimed to have read the palm of the prince of Wales who later became King Edward VIII.
Anyway, Madam Stella made headlines in High Point in 1927, when one of her clients — the aforementioned R.K. Farlow, a local real-estate agent — took her to court over a fraudulent business transaction, and the scene that took place in the courtroom was priceless.
It seems that Farlow traded Madam Stella and her son, a “Mr. Goldie,” an automobile for a diamond ring. Farlow’s car was valued at approximately $750, and so was the ring — or so the seer and her son claimed. When Farlow got the ring appraised, however — after he had already made the trade — a jeweler told him it was only worth about $250, far less than what he’d been told.
Thus, the legal action, with Farlow accusing Madam Stella and her son of obtaining property by false pretenses.
Fair enough.
Unfortunately for Farlow, however, Madam Stella’s lawyer — prominent High Point defense attorney Thomas J. Gold — made a laughingstock of the poor plaintiff by having him tell, ahem, the rest of the story.
Under Gold’s questioning, Farlow testified that prior to the trade, he had actually made another deal with Madam Stella. He sold her an automobile tire that he valued at $22.50, but instead of charging her full price, he only charged her $5 and asked to have his fortune told to cover the difference. Madam Stella agreed.
“Well, what did she tell you?” Gold asked the witness, his voice rising for dramatic effect.
Farlow meekly replied, “I don’t care to tell that.”
The bemused attorney repeated the question.
“Well,” Farlow answered, “for one thing, she told me that I was easy and that I trusted people more than I should when trading with them.”
Remember, Madam Stella told Farlow this before he made the ill-advised trade with her, and he still went through with it. You can imagine the laughter in the courtroom.
“For a time it seemed that Judge (Lewis) Teague would have to call order in the court,” The High Point Enterprise wrote. “The crowd that filled the little courtroom laughed for five minutes so hard that it was impossible to continue the questioning of the witness.”
Finally, when the laughs began to wane, Gold drove the point home.
“So she told you that you were easy, did she?” he asked.
Farlow nodded.
“You will agree with her now that you are an easy mark, will you not?” the attorney said.
Farlow didn’t reply this time — the answer was obvious — and he was allowed to step down from the witness stand.
“Much to his delight,” The Enterprise pointed out.
Fortunately for Farlow, the judge found probable cause and ordered the defendants bound over for trial.
Confidentially, though, he probably snickered under his breath as he said it.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.