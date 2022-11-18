HIGH POINT
Like a lot of cities in the late 1800s and early 1900s, the greater High Point area had a problem with rats.
And we’re not talking about figurative rats, as in, “You dirty rat — you killed my brother!” We’re talking about literal rats, as in, “EEEEEEEK!!”
In 1890, for example, The High Point Enterprise reported that “the rats are said to be so large in the depot at Jamestown that the train cuts off their tails every night, the depot not being wide enough to hold the whole rat.”
In 1907, The Enterprise reported that another High Point publication called The Ledger actually had to shut down one morning while its manager killed 15-20 rats in the building, some of which were said to be “as large as grey squirrels.”
Similar rat-centric stories can be found in some of those early newspapers, and advertisements for rat poison and other rat-killing products were almost as prevalent as the rats themselves.
But the story that really grabbed us by the tail was the one from 1919, in which a chamber of commerce official advocated for a new, unorthodox weapon against the city’s rat population — schoolboys.
William C. Massey, who had recently been appointed secretary of the High Point Chamber of Commerce, worried day and night about the growing number of rats in the city. After all, that’s not exactly something you brag about in your official chamber of commerce brochures.
So Massey proposed a citywide rat-killing campaign — call it an e-rat-ication program — in which schoolboys would be converted into a squadron of elementary-age exterminators.
According to The Enterprise, Massey “thought it would be a splendid thing if the municipal authorities would see to it that prizes are offered during the campaign to the schoolboys who kill the most rats during the campaign.”
Um, seriously?
“In the opinion of Mr. Massey,” the article continued, “when a boy realizes that he will receive a prize, in most cases he will strive to do better than the other fellow, and if the majority of the boys in High Point strive to kill more rats, the secretary feels sure that it will not require any length of time to rid the furniture city of such a pest.”
Longtime High Point Confidential readers may recall that we wrote about a similar campaign three years ago. In that campaign, which took place in 1913, a Lexington businessman actually rewarded Davidson County schoolchildren for killing houseflies, paying them 50 cents for every thousand dead flies they delivered to his office.
In the course of a month, the businessman collected some 23,000 dead flies — shelling out $11.50 in the process — which scarcely put a dent in the county’s fly population.
So what happened with High Point’s great rat-riddance campaign of 1919?
We don’t know, because we couldn’t find any more stories about Massey’s preposterous proposal. We’re guessing horrified parents refused to let their young’uns go rat-hunting, and the campaign quickly died.
Even if the rats didn’t.
