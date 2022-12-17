HPTNWS-12-17-22 CONFIDENTIAL.jpg

Lester Trivette shows off the unique upholstered piano he created for his 9-year-old daughter, Glenda, in 1949. He spelled out her name using the same shiny brass tacks he used to upholster furniture.

HIGH POINT

Upholstered piano benches are a dime a dozen, but only in High Point — the furniture capital of the world — would you find what may have been the world’s first upholstered piano.

