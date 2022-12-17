HIGH POINT
Upholstered piano benches are a dime a dozen, but only in High Point — the furniture capital of the world — would you find what may have been the world’s first upholstered piano.
The year was 1949, and Lester Trivette of the Allen Jay community had a dilemma. His 9-year-old daughter, Glenda, loved music — she desperately wanted to learn to play the piano — and the doting father desperately wanted to buy his little girl such an instrument for Christmas.
Honestly, it was a golden idea, but buying a piano requires, well, a lot of gold … and Trivette’s salary was decidedly blue-collar.
“The price of a spanking new piano seemed an awful amount to pay just to start off with,” The High Point Enterprise wrote in an article that December. “Maybe a newer piano could come later, but their thoughts turned to the possibility of starting off with something that wouldn’t strain the purse strings too much.”
A solution presented itself when some friends in the neighborhood offered to sell the Trivettes a well-used piano on the cheap. The old upright model looked as if it had been in a war — and lost — but it played just fine, so the couple bought it.
Then Trivette, a veteran furniture upholsterer, hit on another idea. After reading an article in Mechanix Illustrated about how different homeowners had been remodeling their pianos, it occurred to him that he might be able to upholster Glenda’s old, beat-up piano and turn it into something more presentable, if not downright snazzy.
With six yards of an off-white plastic upholstery material at his disposal, Trivette got busy measuring, cutting and tacking the material to the old piano with the same shiny brass tacks he often used to upholster traditional home furnishings. Throughout the process, though, he worried about how his work might turn out — not only visually, but also functionally.
After all, he’d never heard of anyone upholstering a piano before.
After devoting roughly 50 hours of his spare time to the project, Trivette was thrilled with the outcome. Not only did the upholstery hide the piano’s unsightly dents and scratches, it turned Glenda’s gift into a uniquely stylish musical instrument unlike any she — or anyone else, for that matter — had ever seen.
And it looked even better with Trivette’s personal touches. On the piano’s upper panel, above the keyboard, he used dozens more of the brass tacks to spell out Glenda’s name to the right and place a treble clef symbol to the left. Another design appeared on the piano’s lower panel.
After Trivette and his wife painted the keys to look like new, Trivette called a professional piano tuner to give the instrument the once-over.
“Trivette was pleased to learn that his working on the piano had not materially changed its tonal qualities or its mechanical operations,” The Enterprise wrote.
All that remained was for the couple to present their Christmas surprise to Glenda, who was reportedly “tickled pink” to be able to tickle the ivories.
More than 70 years later, we don’t know what became of the upholstered piano, nor how Glenda used it. Did she become a concert pianist? A church organist? Or maybe just an amateur musician who played for her own enjoyment?
What we do know, however, is that the unique piano — inspired by her parents’ love for her — was probably a special gift she never forgot. And when you get down to brass tacks — literally, in this case — that’s what matters.
