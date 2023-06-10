HIGH POINT
Baseball aficionados in these parts may be familiar with Lemuel Floyd “Pep” Young, a Jamestown native who played 10 seasons in Major League Baseball back in the 1930s and ’40s.
But before anybody had ever even heard of Young, it was his lesser-known kid brother, Lefty, who made headlines across the country for something he did one glorious afternoon at High Point’s old Willis Park.
The 21-year-old southpaw pitcher threw a no-hitter. But this no-hitter didn’t happen in just any ol’ game — it was Lefty’s professional baseball debut.
The year was 1931, and High Point baseball fans were quite familiar with Ivan “Lefty” Young. The kid had been a local sandlot sensation, starring in High Point youth leagues and, eventually, the city’s industrial leagues.
Honestly, Young’s success was hard to fathom, because he was so darn scrawny, even by 1931 standards. He stood 5-foot-8 and weighed 140 pounds with his glove on.
Shoot, Babe Ruth used bats bigger than that.
Nonetheless, Lefty was a stud. During one game in 1930, playing for High Point’s Thomas Mills team, he struck out 15 batters … and homered for good measure. On the season, he averaged 11 strikeouts per game. (To put that in perspective, the all-time Major League strikeout leader, Nolan Ryan, averaged 9.5 strikeouts per game. Different league, sure, but you get the point.)
Anyway, Lefty’s 29 wins that season earned him a tryout with the Greensboro Patriots, a minor-league team in the old Piedmont League, in the spring of 1931. Unfortunately, the team cut him, explaining he was “too small” and “wasn’t big enough to be a pitcher,” according to newspaper accounts of the day.
Luckily for Lefty, the Patriots’ cross-county rivals, the High Point Pointers, needed a left-handed pitcher and signed him. His professional debut came on May 5, 1931, a Tuesday-afternoon game at the Pointers’ home field, Willis Park.
What baby-faced kid wouldn’t be a little nervous — or a lot nervous — pitching in his first professional baseball game? To make it worse, Lefty was pitching against the first-place Raleigh Caps, generally regarded as the strongest team in the league.
And it probably didn’t help when the Pointers’ player/manager, Dan Boone, told Lefty before the game to “go in there and take your beating.”
Gee, Coach, thanks for the pep talk.
Didn’t matter, though — Lefty was brilliant all afternoon, showing off “a strong left arm and a courageous heart,” according to The High Point Enterprise. The Pointers got the win, 4-0.
In only an hour and a half — yep, a 90-minute baseball game — Lefty had accomplished what most professional pitchers are unable to do in their entire careers, a no-hitter, and he did it on his very first try, with an estimated 500 High Pointers in the stands cheering him on.
Newspapers across the country published articles about the rookie’s incredible feat, and many of them included a photo. A nationally syndicated sports cartoonist even featured Lefty in his cartoon, which appeared in sports sections across the nation.
It was a glorious 15 minutes of fame for the young pitcher, but unfortunately it didn’t last. Professional baseball can be a fickle profession that demands consistency, and Lefty never lived up to the lofty expectations that came with his no-hitter.
By the following year, he was back in the city’s industrial league, where he played several more years before working full time for the Adams-Millis hosiery mill. Lefty did enjoy one more moment in the limelight, in 1936, when he pitched another no-hitter, this time for the Adams-Millis team, but it couldn’t compare to what he’d done in his professional debut.
Nor did he ever come close to enjoying the fame of his older brother, Pep, whose Major League career included stints with the Pirates, Reds and Cardinals. When Lefty died in 1976, at age 66, his obituary mentioned only that he “was a former professional baseball player.”
Still, Lefty died knowing that for one amazing afternoon, nobody was bigger than the High Point kid who’d been called “too small.”
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
