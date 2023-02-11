HIGH POINT — Oh sure, this weekend’s Super Bowl is a pretty big deal, but do you remember the Bull Bowl? It was the talk of the town nearly half a century ago.
The Bull Bowl pitted the Pigs vs. the Freaks — no, really, those were the team names — in a regulation game of tackle football played at High Point College’s Albion Millis Stadium. The game was a rather, ahem, arresting spectacle for the approximately 1,400 fans who came out to see it.
For the uninitiated, in 1974 — the year of the Bull Bowl — “pigs” was a common derogatory term for police officers, and “freaks” was a catch-all phrase for hippies and other anti-establishment sorts. So the Bull Bowl featured the Pigs — members of the High Point Police Department — vs. the Freaks, a ragtag assemblage of local longhairs, some of whom allegedly had partaken of illegal pharmaceuticals and others who’d had unpleasant run-ins with the law.
For added entertainment, the front of the Freaks’ jersey featured — we’re not making this up — a drawing of a man smoking pot.
Can you imagine if they’d had cheerleaders? “Two bits, four bits, six bits, a dollar — all for cannabis, stand up and holler!”
But hey, it was all for charity, with proceeds going toward construction of the N.C. Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill. Played on Jan. 19, 1974, and sponsored by the High Point Jaycees, the game was the brainchild of Freaks head coach Clifton Allred, who had read a High Point Enterprise article about a similar charity game played in Michigan and decided to replicate the novel fundraiser here.
“How often does a freak get a chance to go face to face with a policeman when he hasn’t got a gun in one hand and a nightstick in the other?” Allred deadpanned. “Some of these guys have been busted by some of the cops they’re playing against, so they’ve got scores to settle, and they get a chance to do it all for charity.”
Exactly. Don’t pretend you wouldn’t have paid money to see that.
Meanwhile, Lt. Larry Pendry of the Pigs suggested to an Enterprise sports columnist that the Freaks had an unfair recruiting advantage.
“They had the whole city to recruit from,” Pendry said. “We just had the police and reserve squads, and had some trouble organizing our practice around work schedules.”
Allred, however, disputed Pendry’s suggestion.
“The hardest people in the world to organize are freaks,” he said. “Their lifestyle just isn’t made that way. To get up a team, we put signs up in some local hangouts, and just spread it by word of mouth. The cops just hang up signs where they know they can get everyone — at work.”
We don’t know if the trash-talking continued on the field, but what we do know is that the Freaks got their revenge — and citywide bragging rights — with a 14-6 win over the Pigs.
The real winners, of course, were the N.C. Jaycee Burn Center — which got a $2,000 boost from the charity game — and the fans who came out to enjoy the good-natured game. They even got to laugh at the Pigs’ official mascot, a squealing Yorkshire pig named Laurie, in honor of Police Chief Laurie Pritchett.
A second Bull Bowl was played that December — the Freaks won again, 6-0 this time — but that was the final one played. Let the record books show that the Freaks remain undefeated.
It may not have been the Super Bowl, but confidentially, we still think it’s a pretty super piece of trivia from High Point’s history.
