HIGH POINT
Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, children of all ages!
Step right up and read all about one of the most exciting, dangerously daring, fire-breathing, death-defying circus performers ever to call High Point, North Carolina home!
Well, OK, maybe not death-defying.
And, confidentially, maybe none of those other things, either.
The truth is, we don’t actually know what Richard Leon “Lee” Wyatt did to entertain audiences as he traveled with the Johnny J. Jones Exposition, one of the country’s largest circuses during the first half of the 20th century.
From the existing photographs of Wyatt, it’s pretty clear he didn’t perform feats of strength — he looked more like a mailman than a strongman — but he could’ve been a daring trapeze artist or lion-tamer, or perhaps a tightrope walker or even a human cannonball. Maybe he was a clown, delighting audiences as he donned a red wig, a layer of face paint and gigantic shoes. We just don’t know.
What we do know, however, is that Wyatt made history — or at least a lot of newspaper headlines — in 1931, when he fathered a child with his circus performer wife, the French-born Princess Marguerite Bernatets Wyatt.
Also known as — if you’ll pardon our use of the politically incorrect verbiage of the times — “The Midget Princess.” (Today, we would refer to her with the more socially acceptable term “little person.”)
According to newspaper descriptions, Marguerite, who was 35, stood only 42 inches tall and weighed 45 pounds. She was part of a performing troupe of little people who performed with the circus. Two of her nine siblings were also little people.
By contrast, Lee, who was 26, stood 5-foot-8 and weighed about 160 pounds. He was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina and lived for a time in Gastonia, but he was apparently a High Point resident when he joined the circus and when he and Marguerite ran off to York, South Carolina, to get married in 1930.
The following year — on Dec. 23, 1931 — Marguerite gave birth to a 5-pound baby boy, Andre Richard Wyatt, at a hospital in Deland, Florida.
Circus officials, eager to cash in on the unique childbirth, quickly declared that the baby was “the only midget-born child known to medical science.” Not only that, but a newspaper in Tampa, Florida reported — only a day after the baby was born — that “an act already has been assigned for the newest member of the family.”
So, was the baby really the first child ever born to a little-person mother? Probably not, but you know how circuses like to exaggerate. It’s a wonder they didn’t call it “The Greatest Birth on Earth.”
Nonetheless, dozens of newspapers published stories about the birth, and many of them included photos of the Wyatt family. And sure enough, the baby quickly became a living prop in a popular circus midway attraction that billed Marguerite as “the world’s littlest mother.” Lee became part of the attraction, too, allowing circus-goers to gawk at the dramatic height difference between him and his wife.
It’s not clear how long the Wyatts remained with the circus, but we do know that after the couple had Andre, they also had a daughter, Rose Marie. She became part of the sideshow, too.
The family eventually settled in the Tampa, Florida, area, where Marguerite died in 1981, half a century after she made headlines. Lee died five years later.
After the passage of so many decades, Lee’s death probably went unnoticed here in High Point, but his name remains an odd footnote in the city’s history. His wife’s unique birth gave him an unexpected taste of fame, be it ever so, um, short.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
