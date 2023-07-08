HPTNWS-07-08-23 CONFIDENTIAL.jpg

Clay Brown, who fatally shot his father 100 years ago this summer, lies buried at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point.

 SPECIAL | HPE

JAMESTOWN

A century later, it’s hard to fathom what must’ve been going through Clay Brown’s mind during his father’s funeral, held in the sitting room of the Browns’ house in the Oakdale Cotton Mill Village.