HPTNWS-01-17-23 CONFIDENTIAL.jpg

Among the secrets buried here at Oakwood Municipal Cemetery is the name of a man who was laid to rest in the graveyard in 1906, after being shot to death by a prison guard as he was trying to escape.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second story in a two-part High Point Confidential. Part one of “The Deathbed Confession” was published Saturday and can be found online at hpenews.com.

HIGH POINT

Trending Videos