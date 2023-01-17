EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second story in a two-part High Point Confidential. Part one of “The Deathbed Confession” was published Saturday and can be found online at hpenews.com.
HIGH POINT
Like most old graveyards, Oakwood Municipal Cemetery likely has a multitude of secrets buried beneath its hallowed grounds, but perhaps none as mysterious as those of the unidentified man who was laid to rest there in May 1906.
It’s not that the young man didn’t have a name. Quite the opposite, in fact — he had too many names, and nobody seemed to know which one was the right one.
Most people knew him as John B. McMillan, the name he gave when he settled in Greensboro around 1905 and became a local socialite … and when he was convicted of forgery and sent to prison.
But on May 24, 1906 — lying on his deathbed at a High Point hospital, having been shot in the back by a prison guard as he tried to escape — the man reluctantly confessed his real name was Brent A. Morey, and he hailed from a small town near Lexington, Kentucky. He claimed his father was one of Kentucky’s most prominent men, and that’s why he hadn’t wanted to reveal his true identity, so as not to bring shame upon his family.
Alas, the deathbed confession was a lie. When locals tried to contact the man’s family to let them know of his death, they found no trace of anyone named Brent A. Morey, nor of the Morey family. Even the town he said he was from appeared to have been made up.
A safe deposit box he had asked for before his death contained a gold watch and other personal items, but nothing that hinted at his identity. Likewise, a search of his clothing turned up no clues. Among his personal effects was a business card for a man named R.J. Ames, but when Ames was contacted, he said he didn’t know anyone named McMillan or Morey.
In Lexington, someone suggested the unidentified man might’ve been Brent Arnold — a young man who had left that city several years earlier under strange circumstances — but further research revealed Arnold had since died.
Meanwhile, High Pointers held a respectable funeral for the stranger, dressing him in a fine suit and burying him in an ornate, flower-covered casket. A local pastor delivered the eulogy. The only catch was that he was laid to rest in an unmarked grave, because nobody knew what to engrave on the tombstone: McMillan? Morey? Here Lies A Stranger?
On June 5, 1906, the Greensboro Daily News claimed to have tracked down the man’s true identity. According to the paper, he was Brent A. Neal, formerly of Roche Harbor, Washington. He also had lived in Nebraska, where — see if this sounds familiar — he had been convicted of forgery and served time in prison.
The information came from a man in Roche Harbor, whom the dying convict had claimed was his uncle. When the man received a telegram stating his nephew had been shot and killed here, he wrote back explaining he had no nephew in North Carolina … but he did have a former employee, Brent A. Neal, who had frequently claimed to be his nephew. That must be your dead man, he wrote.
As further proof, the Daily News reported, the proprietor of a Greensboro hotel where the unidentified man had stayed still had some of his personal effects, and among them was a pair of underwear with the name “Neal” handwritten on the band.
That seemed fairly definitive, until more tips began to arrive from other cities. A Raleigh woman, for example, believed the man had lived there at one time, going by the name of John Southall. An employer in Duluth, Minnesota, said the man had worked for him, using the name J.C. McCracken. He had skipped town very suddenly, after which company officials discovered he had forged company checks to the tune of about $6,000.
Oh, and another Greensboro hotel proprietor where the man had stayed found among his effects some linens with the name “McCracken” handwritten on them.
Ultimately, the Daily News acknowledged its previous story about Brent A. Neal must not have been accurate, and that the man’s true identity would likely never be known.
“Rather than reveal his identity, thus acquainting his family with his career of crime and its ignominious climax,” the paper wrote, “he would rather, by far, go to a convict’s grave with his secret locked in his bosom.”
And that’s exactly what he did.
