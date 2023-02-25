HPTNWS-02-25-23 CONFIDENTIAL.jpg

High Point police officer J. Herbert Oglesby could've been killed in 1938, but a citation book in his pocket saved his life.

Santa Claus himself couldn’t have given High Point police officer J. Herbert Oglesby a better gift than the one he received on the evening of Dec. 23, 1938.

