HIGH POINT
In April 1960, Jackie Baker was just a rookie with the High Point Fire Department, still a little wet behind the ears. He’d been to a few fires, of course, but nothing memorable.
That changed on the night of April 10, 1960, when the alarm came in that Emma Blair Elementary School was on fire. Sixty-two years later, that’s a blaze the 84-year-old retired firefighter still remembers well.
“That was the first major fire I ever responded to,” Baker recalls. “We got the alarm, and as we cleared the station, I looked toward the horizon and saw a large, red glow in the sky. That’s when I knew it was going to be a pretty big fire.”
As firefighters approached the school, on the corner of Park Street and Russell Avenue, the glow intensified.
“(The fire) covered half a block, from Tate Street over to Park Street,” Baker says. “The building wasn’t fully involved, but there was fire coming out of the doors and windows. I’m pretty sure we were there most of the night. In those old schools, they had thick wooden floors that had been oiled, so once it got started, it was hard to extinguish because of all that oil. It did a lot of damage.”
According to a High Point Enterprise article, investigators believed the fire began shortly after 6 p.m., because clocks in two classrooms near the most heavily burned area of the building had stopped at 6:12 p.m. The first alarm was turned in at 6:28 p.m., so the fire had about a 15-minute head start on the firefighters.
Eight companies responded to the fire, and it took them upwards of an hour to get the blaze under control. Then they spent another several hours hosing down smoldering embers in the third floor and attic areas, where most of the damage occurred. The third-floor library, in particular, was a total loss.
Smoke and water damage were extensive throughout the building. Total damages amounted to just over $100,000.
Fortunately for the school’s approximately 500 students, nearby Green Street Baptist Church made its educational building available for classes to continue in the wake of the fire.
Meanwhile, fire investigators had a mystery on their hands: What caused the massive school fire? Or, more to the point, who caused it? Investigators determined early on that someone had set the fire, but pinning the crime on someone proved more difficult.
Initially, the investigation focused on a 13-year-old boy who lived on Tate Street, not far from the school. According to The Enterprise, the boy admitted starting two small, inconsequential fires on the school playground that afternoon — only a couple of hours before the school fire — but he denied setting the larger fire.
In fact, he said, it was a few of his friends, slightly younger than him, who had set the school fire. He didn’t see them do it, he said, but they told him about it. When officers questioned those boys, however, they denied any involvement, so they — and their not-so-loyal friend — were apparently cleared of any wrongdoing, no matter how suspicious they looked.
Baker, the retired firefighter, confirms that no arrests were ever made.
“There were all kinds of rumors floating around,” Baker says, “but they never had enough information to charge anybody.”
That also jibes with what The Enterprise reported in 1960, when an officer grimly told the paper, “We’re still in the dark.”
That’s the sad reality: Someone set a school on fire that night, and unfortunately, some 62 years later, we’re still in the dark.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
