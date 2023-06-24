THOMASVILLE
What if, when the COVID-19 pandemic swept the country three years ago, medical researchers had used innocent children at an orphanage as their laboratory rats in their efforts to develop a vaccine?
Well, that’s essentially what happened more than a century ago, when a prominent tuberculosis researcher conducted medical tests with the orphans at the Baptist Children’s Home in Thomasville as his test subjects. It wasn’t quite as callous as it sounds, but it stirred up a lot of controversy at the time.
The earliest published reference to this incident appears to be in 1911, when a now-defunct Thomasville newspaper called The Davidsonian reported that Dr. Karl von Ruck — one of the nation’s foremost authorities on tuberculosis — had been examining the children at the orphanage. Von Ruck, a German-born researcher who had established a TB sanitarium in Asheville, had been invited to the orphanage by prominent Thomasville physician Dr. C.A. Julian, the orphanage’s medical director.
For the article, the reporter spoke with von Ruck at the orphanage’s infirmary, where the doctor was busy examining a little girl. Von Ruck was tight-lipped, however, about what he was doing.
“Just say we are studying the tuberculosis problem,” he said.
When the reporter pressed for details, the doctor politely but firmly replied, “We are doing nothing but examining the children for tuberculosis — just separating the sheep from the lambs.”
That wasn’t entirely true, though. The young patient observed by the reporter had her sleeve rolled up to her shoulder, suggesting she’d been given an injection of some sort.
A year and a half later, when von Ruck announced to the medical world that he had developed an effective vaccine for preventing TB, he confirmed he had successfully given the serum to 262 children at the orphanage, some of whom were tubercular. Furthermore, Julian was so pleased with the results that, under von Ruck’s supervision, he vaccinated an additional 131 children, bringing the total to nearly 400.
Also in 1913, Julian presented an enthusiastic report on von Ruck’s serum at the annual meeting of the N.C. Academy of Science. Both doctors touted the drug not only as a vaccine but as a cure for individuals who had been diagnosed with TB.
Alas, there was a fly in the ointment — er, serum. Regardless of the success of von Ruck’s vaccine, critics across the country harshly disapproved of his use of children in his experiments.
“Worse than the slaughter of the innocents,” vocal critic Frank Stephens said, alluding to a biblical narrative in which King Herod is said to have ordered the execution of all boys aged 2 and younger.
Some critics wrote letters to the editor of their local newspapers, including a man who wrote to The Asheville Citizen: “It is almost unbelievable that the poor, helpless young orphans of that institution should be furnished for such an experiment by ‘courtesy’ of the house physician, Dr. C.A. Julian. No person of common sense or common judgment would entertain for a moment the idea that these children willingly submitted themselves to such an ordeal; they had neither the ability nor the privilege of making such a decision.”
Meanwhile, a Senate investigation questioned the safety of von Ruck’s vaccine and even floated the possibility that it had made the children more susceptible to tuberculosis, according to the book “Subjected To Science: Human Experimentation in America Before the Second World War.”
Von Ruck answered his critics hastily, deeming Stephens to be “entirely in error.” According to von Ruck, the serum he gave the children was not some new, untested concoction but merely a new and improved version of a treatment that had been used for years, and therefore was “not experimental in any sense.”
The orphanage’s superintendent, M.L. Kesler — whose own son was among those vaccinated — also defended von Ruck.
“The steps were taken only after the most careful and painstaking investigation and were conducted with the greatest openness and publicity,” Kesler said. “The children, those of them able to understand, were told what was in view, and they gave their hearty consent.”
More than a century later, it’s difficult to judge the ethics of von Ruck’s work at the orphanage. Were the children really allowed to decide whether to participate? And if so, was that a good idea? And what about the younger children, who certainly couldn’t make an informed decision?
We’ll never know.
What we do know, however, is that the kids at the Baptist Children’s Home played an unusual, controversial role in the nation’s history of tuberculosis treatment.
Whether they wanted to or not.
