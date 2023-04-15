HPTNWS-04-15-23 CONFIDENTIAL.jpg

Thomasville teacher Vann Stringfield, pictured here during his days at Wake Forest College, lost his job at Thomasville High School in 1932, despite a strike by students trying to save his job.

 SPECIAL | HPE

THOMASVILLE

Textile mill strikes were not uncommon in the early 1930s, as workers often walked off the job to protest long hours, low pay and dangerous working conditions.

Trending Videos