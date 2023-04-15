THOMASVILLE
Textile mill strikes were not uncommon in the early 1930s, as workers often walked off the job to protest long hours, low pay and dangerous working conditions.
But one of that era’s most unusual and memorable strikes took place at a local high school, and it had nothing to do with the textile industry. This particular strike occurred when a few dozen students staged a walkout — in the midst of a school day — in an attempt to save a popular teacher’s job.
The year was 1932, and even though prohibition was still the law of the land in North Carolina, bootleg whiskey was apparently still pretty easy to come by. The trouble began in the wee morning hours of March 6, following a late-night bridge party in High Point at which, shall we say, playing cards weren’t the only things being passed out to the participants.
Among the bridge players that night were four area schoolteachers: Vann Stringfield, a science teacher, football coach and athletic director at Thomasville High School; J.W. Parker, an English instructor at High Point High School; and a pair of High Point elementary school teachers, Helen Butler and Catherine Grantham.
Following the party, the four young teachers — all of whom reportedly had sampled the whiskey that night — went for a ride. It’s not clear from newspaper accounts if this was a joy ride or if Stringfield, the driver, was taking the other three home, but there was whiskey in the vehicle.
That didn’t sit well with the High Point police officer who pulled Stringfield’s car over around 2:30 a.m. The officer charged Stringfield with violating the prohibition law and driving drunk. He was fined $50 and had his license suspended for three months.
As you can imagine, the news of the incident had tongues wagging all over High Point and Thomasville. Teachers drinking whiskey?! And driving drunk?! And teaching our children?!
The respective school boards acted swiftly. In High Point, Parker was asked to resign, and he agreed to do so “in a very manly sort of fashion,” Superintendent T. Wingate Andrews said.
The two young women, however, were allowed to keep their jobs, because the board “did not feel similar drastic action (was) necessary,” The High Point Enterprise reported.
Meanwhile, Thomasville’s school board asked Stringfield to resign, which he also did — presumably “in a very manly sort of fashion,” as well. Stringfield, the 32-year-old son of a pastor, had been a successful coach at Thomasville and was one of the school system’s most popular teachers, according to The Enterprise.
That popularity became evident on the morning of March 17, 1932, when nearly 40 Thomasville High School students — believing Stringfield should be allowed to keep his job — simply walked out of the building, en masse, instead of reporting to class. At least a hundred more had signed a strike pact, but apparently chickened out at the last minute.
After leaving school property, the strikers got in their cars and drove around the school, honking their horns and shouting their solidarity with Stringfield. Police were called to the scene, but the strike remained peaceful.
As word about the strike spread, parents began calling the school, trying to determine whether their children were involved. Mayor James Lambeth went to the school and promised to demonstrate what “a good tanning” looks like if either of his kids was among the strikers.
About half an hour after the walkout, Superintendent Dan Maddox received an anonymous phone call from a student, who issued an ultimatum: “We want Stringfield. We’re not coming back until we get him. What are you gonna do about it?”
Maddox hung up the phone. Hey, you don’t negotiate with terrorists.
When school resumed the next day, most of the striking students had returned to class, probably with stern warnings from their parents not to pull any more stunts.
And despite the students’ best efforts, Stringfield apparently lost his job. His 1977 obituary indicates he stayed in the Thomasville area — where he owned and operated a hosiery finishing company, a Dairy Queen restaurant and a miniature golf course — but sadly, his teaching career was cut short.
And Stringfield’s students, even in his absence, learned a valuable life lesson.
