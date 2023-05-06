HIGH POINT
Sara Richardson Haworth was not the type of woman to tell a lie, even a little white one.
A pious woman raised in the Quaker church, she no doubt knew what God said about lying: Do not lie. Do not deceive one another. Thou shalt not bear false witness. Lying lips are an abomination unto the Lord.
But what if a catastrophe could be averted — what if a raging inferno could literally be doused with water — by the telling of a simple little fib? Don’t you think God would wink and look the other way? Especially if the raging inferno was his own house?
The year was 1942 — Feb. 22, to be exact — and the members of Springfield Friends Meeting were getting ready for their Sunday morning worship service at the meetinghouse. It was Brotherhood Day at the then-189-year-old Quaker church, but the day would not be remembered for that.
Around 9:30 a.m., an early-arriving member spotted flames under the eaves of the building. She alerted Blair Richardson, who had also come early, and he began spreading the word among the congregation, urging members to come help fight the fire, which was growing quickly.
“We could see the black smoke from the house,” remembers 93-year-old Eldora Terrell of Trinity, one of the few witnesses to the fire who’s still living.
Terrell — barely a teenager at the time — was living at the home of her grandmother, Dora Richardson, who needed assistance because of limited mobility. Terrell actually took the phone call from her uncle, Blair Richardson, and heard the panic in his voice.
“He said, ‘Tell my brothers to get here quick because the church is on fire,’ and then he hung up,” she recalls.
In a matter of minutes, parishioners began showing up at the meetinghouse with buckets, garden hoses and willing spirits, but the blaze was more than they could handle. This was a job for the High Point Fire Department, which was also called.
Meanwhile, as the fire continued to roar in the attic area above the sanctuary, members began removing valuables from the building — pews, the pulpit, Bibles, hymnals and more. Women were even using fingernail files to unscrew the brass plaques scattered throughout the worship room. All of the removed items were moved to the churchyard, away from the burning building.
Before long, city firefighters arrived, only to realize Springfield Friends was just outside of the High Point city limits. The church used city water — and a fire hydrant was close by — but the meetinghouse was not within the fire department’s jurisdiction. The firefighters were helpless to do anything but watch, thanks to bureaucratic restrictions.
Church member Byron Haworth, a well-known attorney in town, called the city manager and begged him to give the fire department permission to battle the blaze, even offering to pay $1,000 if the firefighters would help. The city manager apologized but said the city could not help without a direct order from the mayor.
That’s when Sara Haworth — Eldora Terrell’s mother — took charge, realizing her church’s beloved meetinghouse was about to be destroyed.
“My mother, who wasn’t afraid of anything, got on the phone to the fire chief,” Terrell says. “He told her there was nothing he could do, and she said, ‘Well, I just called the mayor, and he said for you to get on out here and put out this fire.’ ”
And sure enough, at that point, the fire department jumped in and attacked the blaze with its industrial-strength water hoses, ultimately extinguishing the fire. By the time it was all over, the church had been gutted — the fire, sparked by faulty wiring, had caused nearly $25,000 worth of damage — but the building itself had been saved.
The humbled and grateful Quakers joined hands in a circle around the pews and other items that had been salvaged from the burning building and gave thanks to God. They also wrote an appreciative letter to the fire chief and donated $300 to the Firemen’s Relief Fund, according to an article about the fire in the next day’s High Point Enterprise.
Of course, the church also owed a debt of gratitude to feisty Sara Haworth, who — if you haven’t figured it out by now — never actually got permission from the mayor for the firefighters to help. She never even spoke to him. When the fire chief learned he had been duped, he supposedly smiled and told Haworth he would visit her in prison.
Eighty-one years later, Eldora Terrell still chuckles at the memory of her mother’s little white lie.
“She used to say, ‘A lie is an abomination unto the Lord, but a very present help in times of trouble,’ ” Terrell says.
Confidentially, we like to think God chuckled at the lie, too. After all, it saved his house from the fire.
