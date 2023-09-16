HIGH POINT — As a wife, Kate Saunders was a really good catch for William W. Hinshaw.
When the couple tied the knot more than a century ago, Kate was only 47, nearly 20 years younger than William. She took good care of her man, too, doing the cooking and cleaning, cutting his hair, and doing neighbors’ laundry to supplement the family income. And when the couple decided to build a house together, Kate ponied up the $100 to buy the lot, and she even picked up a shovel and helped dig the basement herself.
All of these things, she said, were labors of her love for her hubby. What man wouldn’t be happy with a wife like that?
There was just one tiny, hidden fly in the ointment, though — they weren’t actually married, a fact that Kate didn’t discover until after William had died.
Poor Kate was not only heartbroken over William’s death, but furious when she learned he had roped her into a sham marriage. So with William six feet under and unable to explain himself, Kate did the only thing she knew to do.
Our story begins in 1914, when William and Kate met in High Point. History doesn’t tell us how they met or how long they courted, but at some point that year, William popped the question, and a smitten Kate said yes. They went to Davidson County for what Kate presumed was a legitimate wedding ceremony, but which William knew was bogus.
We don’t know how William pulled off the phony ceremony. Perhaps he paid a buddy to pretend he was a preacher or a justice of the peace? And today, nearly 110 years later, we can’t even look on Ancestry.com and examine the marriage certificate because, well, there is no marriage license.
Nonetheless, the ceremony was convincing enough to fool Kate, who apparently believed she had found her soulmate. Sadly, the honeymoon ended in February of the following year, when William died.
That would’ve been bad enough, but insult was added to injury when Kate learned William’s estate was not going to her, as she had assumed, but instead would go to, ahem, his real wife.
You see, William had gotten married in 1875 — when Kate was all of about 8 years old — to a woman in Indiana named Emma Albin. Over the next couple of decades, they had eight children together. At some point after that, William apparently left his wife and eventually returned to Randolph County, where he’d been born.
But he and Emma never divorced.
So when William died, word reached Emma, and she showed up to claim her husband’s estate — all of it. Kate was understandably stunned. It wasn’t just that there was another woman — it was the realization that, in fact, she was “the other woman.”
Just like that, she’d gone from wedded bliss to shredded bliss.
Well, Kate wasn’t going down without a fight. In 1916, before the estate was fully settled, she filed a lawsuit against her late husband — well, against W.H. Ragan, the administrator of William’s estate.
According to The High Point Enterprise, Kate “asked the court to give her a verdict to cover money she had loaned to the deceased and also pay for services she had rendered him during those months of their alleged life together in High Point.”
A Superior Court judge sided with Kate, awarding her a whopping $422 in damages — small potatoes, to be sure, but better than no potatoes at all. The verdict was appealed, and the case went to the N.C. Supreme Court, where Kate’s moral victory was upheld.
According to newspaper accounts, the unusual lawsuit was only the fourth such case in U.S. history. That was probably little consolation for Kate, who was clearly devastated by William’s actions. Remarkably, though, it appears she kept the name Kate Hinshaw for the rest of her life.
And as for William? We can sum him up by telling you his middle name.
Given his deceitfulness, it should’ve been spelled “Wily,” but either way, we can’t think of a more suitable name for him.
Well, actually, we can, but this is a family newspaper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.