HIGH POINT — As a wife, Kate Saunders was a really good catch for William W. Hinshaw.

When the couple tied the knot more than a century ago, Kate was only 47, nearly 20 years younger than William. She took good care of her man, too, doing the cooking and cleaning, cutting his hair, and doing neighbors’ laundry to supplement the family income. And when the couple decided to build a house together, Kate ponied up the $100 to buy the lot, and she even picked up a shovel and helped dig the basement herself.

jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579