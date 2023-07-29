EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first story in a six-part High Point Confidential series.
HIGH POINT
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and times were certainly desperate in 1933.
But when four High Point men, three of them from the same family, preyed on a small-town bank in the northwestern part of the state — and unleashed a barrage of bullets that killed the bank’s highly respected cashier and wounded his assistant — they were no longer desperate.
They were desperados.
It wasn’t supposed to happen that way, of course. It was planned as a simple, in-and-out bank heist. The guns were just for show. Nobody was supposed to get hurt. Nobody was supposed to die.
Somebody did die, though, and suddenly the four High Point men were more than mere bank robbers — they were killers. Then they were fugitives, running and hiding from the lawmen who wanted them captured, dead or alive.
For nearly a year and a half — beginning with the heist itself, which took place 90 years ago today — their saga dominated newspaper headlines, not just in High Point but across North Carolina and beyond, unfolding a gangster-era tale that kept readers riveted to their newspapers.
In this city, in particular, the compelling tale became one of the biggest crime stories in High Point history: Three High Point relatives — a father, his son and his son-in-law — had attempted to rob a bank together, along with a fourth High Pointer. They had killed a man together. They had fled together.
Would they also die together?
Family lore suggests the bank heist can be traced — indirectly, at least — to Lona Mae Green, a no-nonsense woman who had grown weary of her family’s financial struggles during the Depression, repeatedly hounding the man of the house to bring home more bacon.
“You go get me some money,” the High Point woman reportedly told her husband, Bascom Green. “And don’t you come home till you have some.”
No, she didn’t directly tell Bascom to go rob a bank, but her words were ominous enough to get him thinking. The 1920s and ’30s were the golden age of bank robberies — when the likes of John Dillinger, Baby Face Nelson, Machine Gun Kelly, and Bonnie and Clyde became household names — so why not?
Maybe Bascom, who was 38, and his son, 21-year-old Lester, could knock over a bank or two and make off with a few thousand bucks. Maybe his son-in-law, Ed Black, could help, too.
Or maybe, as the Greens would later claim, the whole thing was engineered by the fourth member of this small gang of bandits, Mike Stefanoff. Time and crime have a way of sometimes blurring the truth.
Regardless, bank robbery may have seemed like an extreme solution to the family’s financial troubles, but truth be told, resorting to crime wasn’t much of a stretch for the Greens.
“They weren’t exactly choirboys,” says Bascom’s grandson, David McKnight of High Point, who has researched his ancestors’ checkered past extensively.
No, they certainly weren’t, particularly the two Greens, who were well-known to local police and who later would be linked to other bank robberies.
Only three months before the fatal heist, for example, Bascom and Lester were wanted for questioning in connection with bank robberies in Gibsonville and Randleman. When a High Point policeman confronted them, though, they escaped after Bascom pulled a gun on the officer and Lester punched him.
Ironically, when they were finally arrested for the assault and hauled into court, Bascom’s attorney submitted a list of 96 witnesses who testified to his “good character.”
Even those character witnesses may have changed their minds, though, after the events of July 29, 1933, when Bascom, Lester and Ed tried to rob the Merchants & Farmers Bank in the Alexander County town of Taylorsville, about 80 miles west of High Point.
They were joined by Stefanoff, a former High Pointer whom Black apparently had known from the days when they both worked for the city of High Point. Stefanoff supposedly was the one who targeted the Taylorsville bank, claiming he’d heard there would be upwards of $15,000 in the vault.
Although the four men reportedly had cased the bank in advance, the heist was a fiasco from the get-go.
For starters, the robbery was supposed to have taken place a day earlier, but the bandits got cold feet. It seems the funeral of a retired police officer was being held that morning, so the town was crawling with law enforcement officers who had come to pay their respects, and the foursome got spooked.
The next day, after spending the night at Stefanoff’s farm home in Wilkes County, they tried again. This time, they arrived too early, so they had to scatter and wait several minutes before launching their plan.
Around 9:15 a.m., not long after the bank opened, the four would-be robbers entered the building, two at a time. They were unmasked. Stefanoff and Bascom Green, the two oldest men in the foursome, approached the teller’s cage — where two bank employees were stationed — while Black and Lester Green manned the front door as lookouts.
As planned, Stefanoff slapped a quarter on the counter and asked cashier T.C. Barnes for change. The cashier dutifully retrieved the change, but when he turned back around, he found himself staring down the barrel of a pistol.
“Give me all the cash!” Stefanoff demanded.
In a panic, Barnes grabbed an ink bottle from the counter and hurled it at Stefanoff, who also panicked and began shooting at the cashier. At least two bullets found their mark, one of them piercing a lung. Amid the chaotic gunfire, Lester Green may have shot at the cashier, too.
“Oh, Lord, I’m shot!” Barnes yelled.
When assistant cashier Solon Little instinctively rushed over to help his boss, Bascom Green drew his own pistol and shot Little in the abdomen.
The shooting’s sole witness, bank customer Rowland Chapman, nearly became a third victim when he tried to flee the building. One of the lookouts grabbed his shoulder and growled, “You’ve gone far enough, son,” but Chapman still wriggled free and ran out the door.
Meanwhile, the four robbers, clearly unhinged by the unexpected turn of events, aborted their mission and bolted without any cash — not even the quarter Stefanoff had placed on the counter. They piled into the getaway car, a 1930 blue Chevrolet coach they had parked on the curb in front of the bank. With Black behind the wheel, tires screamed as the vehicle tore away from the scene of the crime and headed north toward Wilkes County.
Both Barnes and Little would be rushed to a hospital in nearby Statesville, their condition critical, and both would undergo surgery.
Shortly after midnight, Barnes — a 45-year-old husband and father of six — died. Doctors quietly suggested that the 34-year-old Little, who lived with his parents in Taylorsville, likely would die, too.
Police broadcast an all-points bulletin for four men, considered armed and dangerous, in a blue Chevy. A posse of angry citizens — reportedly hundreds of local men, also armed to the teeth — joined the search, as well.
The problem was that the four unidentified hoodlums, in spite of their otherwise apparent incompetence, had a significant head start. Would local law enforcement — or the posse — be able to track them down?
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
EDITOR’S NOTE: Part two of “Next of Kin” will be published in Tuesday’s High Point Enterprise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.