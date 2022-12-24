HIGH POINT
St. Nick wasn’t always a saint, ya know.
Or maybe you don’t know. Maybe you’ve never heard about that time half a century ago when Santa was nabbed at the local Kmart on suspicion of shoplifting. Or that time 40 years ago when High Point police caught the jolly old elf soliciting.
No, not that kind of soliciting. Panhandling, OK?
Well, just sip on your eggnog and relax, merry readers, because High Point Confidential has the details for you.
We’ll start with the shoplifting incident — a common problem for department stores this time of year — which happened one Christmas during the early 1970s. The High Point Enterprise wrote about the incident a couple of years later.
Here’s what happened:
The late Ernie Burleson, a highly regarded member of the High Point Police Reserve, was working a private security gig at the old Kmart on N. Main Street, and one of his main jobs was to watch for shoplifters. To avoid being too obvious, he observed the sales floor from a tower window on the second level of the stockroom, where would-be shoplifters weren’t likely to see him.
It had been a slow day, but then Burleson’s eye happened to catch a stockily built man walking toward the checkout aisles with a suitcase at his side — a suitcase just like the ones Kmart carried. Burleson thought something looked off about the man, and his suspicion was confirmed when the guy lowered the suitcase — as if trying to conceal it from the cashier — and waltzed right out the front door without paying for the suitcase.
The diligent officer rushed from his post and caught up with his suspect in the parking lot.
“Where are you going with that suitcase?” Burleson asked, still trying to catch his breath.
“To my car,” the man replied.
“But you didn’t pay for it,” the officer pointed out.
“Yes, I know,” the suspect answered.
OK, Burleson must’ve thought, this guy’s just being a smart-aleck.
“Let me see some identification,” the officer continued. “Who are you?”
The man, seemingly unfazed by this accusatory line of questioning, smiled.
“You’re not going to believe this,” he replied, “but I’m Santa Claus.”
Burleson smirked.
“Yeah, right,” he countered, “and I’m the president of the United States.”
Losing his patience by now, Burleson quickly studied the man’s driver’s license and then demanded to look inside the suitcase. The man agreed.
“When opened,” The Enterprise wrote, “the officer’s face turned about the same color as the red Santa Claus suit inside.”
Yes, the suspect really was Santa Claus — the official Kmart Santa — and he had the red suit and white beard in his suitcase to prove it. The whole thing was just a misunderstanding, and the two men chuckled about it with no hard feelings on either side.
And to add to the humor of it, Burleson’s daughter, Danita Morris, tells us that years later, her father was still working at Kmart … as the store’s official Santa.
Speaking of misunderstandings, what was Santa Claus — er, what were those three Santas — doing at the corner of S. Main Street and Fairfield Road in December 1982?
According to The Enterprise, the bucket-toting Santas were soliciting — shaking down passing motorists for donations. But they weren’t collecting for the Brotherhood of Lonely Elves or the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty To Reindeer. These were Hare Krishna Santas — members of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness — and they weren’t exactly helping High Pointers get into the Christmasw spirit.
“We had some complaints that Santa was in the roadway, stopping and impeding traffic,” remembers Gart Evans, who responded to the complaints as a police reserve officer. “The Enterprise ran a picture of me confronting Santa Claus down on Fairfield.”
The Santas were ordered off the streets, according to the newspaper.
“Did they come back a couple of hours later?” Evans asks. “Probably, but at least they left when we were there.”
Nope, not even Santa Claus dared to defy local law enforcement.
So this Christmas, we tip our hats to the men and women in blue, who always seem to get their man … even when he’s wearing a red suit and a long, white beard.
Ho, ho, ho!
