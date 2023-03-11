HIGH POINT
If you don’t think High Point women are tough, you’ve never heard the amazing story of Margaret Elizabeth “Bessie” Davis.
More than a century ago, the young High Point woman made local and regional headlines when she was struck by a freight train, dragged several yards beneath the engine, and lived to tell the tale. In fact, other than a few scratches and bruises, she apparently wasn’t even injured.
Here in the South, we would call Davis “tougher than a $2 steak.” Back in the day, they called her a miracle.
The year was 1909, and Davis was a 25-year-old stenographer working for Tomlinson Chair Co. Early in the afternoon of Dec. 13, Davis was standing near the railroad crossing outside the chair factory, waiting for a freight train to pass, when she was struck by Engine No. 22, a train running from Goldsboro to Asheville.
It’s not clear from newspaper accounts exactly where the young woman was standing at the point of impact, but she was obviously either on the track or too close to the track when the train hit her. According to The High Point Enterprise, Davis’ dress got snagged in the locomotive’s wheels and she was pulled under the engine, where she was dragged about 15 feet along the track before the train was able to stop.
The train crew rushed to the woman’s aid, and found her suffering from severe shock, but still very much alive.
“It was indeed a most miraculous escape,” The Enterprise wrote. “The train crew expected to find the young lady dead when they got to her.”
Dead?
The woman didn’t even have any broken bones, and a doctor who examined her said there were no internal injuries, either. In fact, Davis wasn’t even hospitalized — she recuperated at the family home on Lindsay Street, where she experienced a brief fainting spell the night of the accident, possibly the result of a concussion.
Headlines in The Enterprise and other newspapers across the state trumpeted Davis’ providential survival: “Narrow Escape.” “Saved By Her Guardian Angel.” “Miracle At High Point.”
Call it a miracle, divine intervention, a supreme stroke of luck or whatever you wish. The fact is, Bessie Davis should’ve died that fateful afternoon in 1909, but she didn’t actually die until 1959, at the age of 74.
She got plowed over by a train and still lived another 50 years to tell the tale. Miracle at High Point, indeed.
