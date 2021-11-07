HIGH POINT — By all accounts, Will Jones seemed destined to be hanged.
The 27-year-old High Point man — once a faithful husband, devoted father and reputable horse trader — had lost his good standing in the community, a dramatic downfall the newspapers of his day attributed to liquor and lewd women. When his downfall culminated with murder — the slaying of one of the aforementioned “lewd women” — Jones’ fate appeared to be written all over the walls.
In cold blood.
The year was 1908, and Jones must’ve been a very busy man. In addition to his wife and six children — none older than 10 — he had several paramours, an old-fashioned word that referred to illicit lovers. At one point, at least three of his paramours actually lived with him and his family in their modest house on Mangum Avenue. Newspaper accounts referred to Jones’ extracurricular women as his “harem.”
How the women all got along — and how Jones’ wife managed to put up with his blatant philandering — remains a mystery, but his pot of promiscuity finally boiled over on May 17, 1908, in what The High Point Enterprise described as “a very ugly affair.”
Double entendre aside, it was, indeed, a very ugly affair.
The woman in question was 22-year-old Cordelia Stevenson Ferguson, whom Jones had met about 19 months earlier and who was also married, though she and her husband had split up, possibly as a result of her cheating.
Theirs must’ve been a torrid love affair. Ferguson reportedly accompanied Jones on a number of wagon trips out of town, and Jones told The Enterprise that “he tried to break off relations with her and she with him, and every time it was a failure.”
On the evening of May 17, Ferguson — who was not living with Jones and his harem at the time — joined them for dinner at his insistence. She brought her two small children, one of them a baby, with her.
Newspaper accounts indicate, however, that she wasn’t happy about being there. She’d been lobbying for Jones to kick one of his other paramours out of the house — there was apparently bad blood between them — and he hadn’t done it yet.
After dinner, as Ferguson was leaving, Jones walked to the front yard with her and the two children, and the arguing apparently continued. Ferguson had had enough and just wanted to go home, but Jones wasn’t having it.
Finally, as she turned to walk away — the baby in her arms and the other young child at her side — Jones snapped. He pulled out a knife and viciously stabbed the young woman in the chest, slicing an artery and piercing a lung. Ferguson fell to the ground, the blood-spattered baby still in her arms, as her other child watched in horror.
She was hospitalized and fought valiantly, but within a matter of days, she was dead — and Jones was charged with first-degree murder, a hanging offense in those days.
Newspapers across the state picked up the tragic story, a few of them even calling for Jones to be hanged. He probably would’ve been, too, but for the efforts of his attorneys, who wrangled a deal in which he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
Then, not only did the attorneys present a string of witnesses who testified to Jones’ good character — before the liquor and lewd women overcame him, that is — but they also pointed accusing fingers at the dead woman. According to one newspaper account, they argued that Ferguson “had lured (Jones) from the path of virtue and sobriety, and had only got what she deserved.”
By contrast, Jones got what he didn’t deserve — a 30-year term in the state penitentiary, rather than death by a noose or even a life term in prison.
More than a century later, Ferguson lies buried at Oakwood Cemetery, her grave marked by a tombstone that has her last name misspelled as “Fergerson.” It’s one final insult for a woman who, while certainly no saint, didn’t deserve to have her life cut short at such an early age.
The Enterprise got it right — it was a very ugly affair, indeed.
