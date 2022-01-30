HIGH POINT
Ninety years later, it’s doubtful many High Pointers know the name Alberta Wineskie Wise, or the tragedy that befell the young woman.
But in 1932, when it happened, Alberta was front-page news in The High Point Enterprise — not just because of the tragedy itself, but because of her family’s prominence here, where her father was a highly respected business and civic leader.
Frank Wineskie founded several High Point businesses, including the Sheraton Hotel Corp., the Southern Mirror Co. and Diamond Hosiery Mill. He was instrumental in the development of the Southern Furniture Exposition Building and Emerywood Country Club, and chaired the board of High Point Hospital. In 1919, a meeting on his side porch led to the city’s first civic club, High Point Rotary, of which he was a charter member.
Pretty much everybody in town either knew Frank Wineskie or at least knew who he was. His wife, Effie Slane Wineskie, was also prominent in High Point social circles.
By family name alone, their youngest daughter Alberta would’ve been well-known in High Point, too, but she was also recognized on her own as a socialite, a young woman who made the scene at social events all over town. She also excelled in golf and equestrian competitions, further elevating her recognition.
So on the evening of Nov. 25, 1932, when the 24-year-old socialite died in an Arkansas plane crash, the story certainly merited front-page coverage in The Enterprise. Sadly, the young woman’s demise was also memorable because of the ironies that tinged her story.
First, the divorce. Since 1929, Alberta had been married to Spencer Wise, a successful young businessman from Washington, D.C., where the couple made their home. The newspapers of the day tell us little of their relationship, except that Alberta had filed for divorce. It was granted in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Nov. 25, 1932 … only a few hours before her death.
We’re not told why the divorce was granted in Arkansas, but we do know that after it was finalized, Alberta was flying to Memphis, Tennessee, for a close friend’s party — ever the socialite, you know — and then she was planning to move back to High Point to be nearer to her family.
As you know by now, she never made it.
Alberta was the sole passenger on a small plane piloted by K.E. “Doc” Yoder, a 36-year-old husband and father who would also die in the crash. The plane left Little Rock around 5 p.m. and was scheduled to reach Memphis in just over an hour, but unexpected dense fog threw the ill-fated plane off course.
According to newspaper accounts, it appeared that Yoder, an experienced pilot, got lost in the fog and tried to find his way back to Little Rock. He ended up circling Marianna, Arkansas — about 25 miles south of the actual Little Rock-to-Memphis route — and very nearly crashed into the dome of the town’s courthouse.
Amazingly, residents of the small town realized what was happening and tried to guide the struggling plane to the town’s airfield.
“The motor’s roar attracted citizens at Marianna, and the town’s fire engine was rushed to the airport and its flood light turned on in an effort to attract the pilot’s attention,” The Enterprise wrote. “Five gallons of gas were poured on the field and ignited, while about 50 automobiles with their headlights made a boundary of the airfield.”
Alas, their heroic efforts failed, and the plane crashed on a small island in a bayou near Marianna. The Enterprise article indicated the pilot may have been trying to land the plane in a cornfield when the landing gear caught in an oak tree on the island and was stripped from the fuselage. The wheels remained in the tree when rescue crews reached the crash scene.
Both pilot and passenger were believed to have been killed on impact.
The irony of the tragedy was that beacons had actually been installed at the small Marianna airport — beacons which likely would’ve guided the pilot to a safe landing — but they had not been turned on yet. They were scheduled to be turned on the following week.
The news rocked High Pointers — the daughter of one of the city’s most prominent citizens had been killed in a plane crash. Three days later, a huge crowd of family and friends overflowed the Wineskies’ spacious home on N. Main Street for Alberta’s funeral. Among them was Spencer Wise, the young woman’s ex-husband.
According to the Enterprise reporter who covered the funeral, a quartet sang an old hymn of the faith called “Sometime We’ll Understand.” It was a most appropriate message for a family that needed comforting:
Why what we long for most of all
Eludes our open, pleading hand;
Why ever silence meets our call,
Somewhere, sometime, we’ll understand.
So trust in God through all thy days;
Fear not, for He doth hold thy hand;
Though dark thy way, still sing and praise,
Sometime, sometime we’ll understand.
Ninety years later, we can only hope and pray that by now, Frank and Effie Wineskie understand.
