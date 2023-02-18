HIGH POINT
Some folks may have thought it was a knee-jerk reaction, but High Point women in 1947 were not about to, um, skirt the issue when it came to the length of their hemlines.
And so it was that in the fall of 1947, more than 3,000 High Point women brazenly bared their feelings — not to mention their legs — by joining the fledgling Just-Below-the-Knee Club, a grassroots organization dedicated to holding hemlines, well, just below the knee.
Who were these women? Were they waging war against higher, more provocative hemlines? Were they a passel of priggish, prudish protesters, passionately pursuing postwar puritanical propriety?
Poppycock!
Quite the opposite, in fact. Believe it or not, these women — like countless women across the country — were protesting the lowering of hemlines. The lower the hemline, the higher their anger.
The movement began in August 1947 in Dallas, Texas, where a housewife named Bobbie Woodward had read about prominent fashion designer Christian Dior and his new line of clothing, which called for skirts to cover women’s legs. Woodward balked because she didn’t want to have to spend money to replace her current wardrobe — with hemlines right around knee level — and because she saw nothing wrong with women showing a modest amount of skin.
“Why should a girl cover up her legs?” Woodward said. “They may be her best selling point.”
The crusade quickly gathered steam across the country. After Woodward’s founding of the Little Below the Knee Club — which had about 1,300 members — similar groups formed elsewhere, with names such as the League for the Prevention of Longer Skirts for Women and the League for the Abolition of Long Dresses.
In High Point, it was the Just-Below-the-Knee Club. We don’t know much about how the local club formed, but it may have stemmed from a High Point Enterprise article in late August, in which a syndicated columnist from Raleigh wrote about how the movement was spreading like wildfire among female state government employees.
“The young ladies say they have no intention of discarding perfectly good clothes, payment for which was very difficult on their salaries, just to gratify the whim or greed of garment designers,” the columnist wrote.
That sentiment apparently resonated with High Point women, and within a week or so they had established their own Just-Below-the-Knee Club, the same name adopted by the women in Raleigh.
Curiously, the local headquarters for the club was Jeff’s Drug Store on N. Main Street. We don’t know who Jeff was — or why he had such a vested interest in women’s hemlines — but an Enterprise article in early September indicates the store had a ballot box, of sorts, where local women could place their names and addresses to join the club. Women were also mailing their membership information to Jeff’s.
“Membership in the local club now stands at 3,007 — believed to be the largest in the state and one of the largest in the country,” The Enterprise wrote. “Also, the drug store reports that still more names are being dropped into the box.”
In addition, the article stated, “another Adams-Millis plant has joined the club, with almost 100% membership among its women employees.”
We don’t believe there were any actual protest marches in High Point as there were in other cities, where women wore hemlines at knee level and carried signs with sayings such as, “We Won’t Revert To Grandma’s Skirt!”
And what did men think of all this?
Well, men weren’t allowed to join the Just-Below-the-Knee Club, but as the Raleigh columnist pointed out, we can’t imagine they would’ve had a problem with higher hemlines.
