Would you ever consider selling one of your eyes to help support your family?
Confidentially, we would have to be really desperate to make such a monumental sacrifice — even for our family — but that’s exactly what happened nearly 70 years ago, when a High Point woman offered to sell one of her eyes for $7,000 to help get her destitute family out of debt.
The year was 1953, and we should begin by telling you that this woman’s unorthodox fundraising idea, strangely enough, was not unique.
Across the country, newspapers in the early 1950s featured numerous stories about men and women hoping to sell an eye for the sake of their family’s finances. Some of those individuals lived in North Carolina cities such as Statesville, Gastonia and Kannapolis.
It’s not clear how many people, if any, actually went through with such a transaction, but in the summer of 1953, newspapers reported that a Kansas man who’d lost an eye in an accident nearly 25 years earlier had agreed to pay $10,000 for an eye being offered by a Texas woman.
Scarcely a month later — on Aug. 30, 1953 — The High Point Enterprise shared the heartbreaking story of Gladys Conner, a 36-year-old wife and mother of six children who had contacted the newspaper about her desire to sell an eye.
“I just haven’t got any fight left,” she told The Enterprise in a front-page article. “Other people have sold eyes, and I figure I could do the same.”
Thin and sickly with a heart ailment, Conner described the circumstances that had decimated the family’s finances, from hospitalizations and surgeries to the children’s repeated illnesses.
Her husband, John, earned about $50 a week working at a High Point furniture factory, but he’d had to borrow so much from the payroll deduction loan fund that he only brought home a few dollars each week. Gladys had worked in textiles, but had to quit when her heart disease worsened. The two oldest sons, ages 14 and 12, worked with a local produce dealer during the summer, but they were only bringing home $3 or $4 each per week — and that would end once school resumed.
Most of the family’s furniture had been repossessed, and three of the children had to sleep on a mattress on the floor of the small, four-room house they were renting just outside of town. The family had a car, which John needed to drive to work, but his wife feared they might have to sell it.
“We were getting along good until all those bills began piling up,” she said. “Since then, it seems the harder we try to keep out of debt, the deeper we get in. It’s just touch and go all the time to keep the children fed. There’s not a bite of food in the house right now.”
Gladys told The Enterprise she had thought long and hard about selling an eye.
“What good are my eyes when I am no longer in this world?” she said. “If I can get my family out of debt, I will feel a lot better, and for as long as I may stay here, I could do just as well with one eye as with both of them anyway.”
The Enterprise article was accompanied by photos that included the small “timber shack” the Conners were renting, the mattress on the floor where three of the children slept, and the family’s nearly bare cupboard.
The day Conner’s plan to sell an eye went public, the offers began pouring in — not offers to buy her eye, but offers of money, furniture, clothing, food and more, so she wouldn’t have to sell her eye.
The next day’s Enterprise documented the outpouring of donations in another front-page article, under the headline, “High Pointers Flooding Destitute Family With Gifts of Money, Food and Furniture.” The article included a photo of furniture and other donations being loaded onto a large delivery truck for the Conners.
“A gratifying response from a kind people has resulted in a considerable amount of money, clothing and furniture being given to help put that family back on its feet without costing Mrs. Conner the eye she has offered to sell,” The Enterprise wrote in an editorial. “The kindness of people in the face of destitution and distress … is heartening as well as sustaining.”
You’ll be glad to know John and Gladys Conner lived long lives — he died at age 84, and she lived to be 92. And in all those years, we bet they never forgot the kindness showered upon them in 1953, when High Pointers not only saved a woman’s eye, but also gave away their own hearts.
