High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.