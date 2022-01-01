HIGH POINT — Alas, it was alcohol that killed poor Fleer Embler, but not in the way you might think.
You see, it happened during the era of Prohibition, when Embler — a young private from High Point serving in the Army’s 8th Cavalry — had been assigned to keep whiskey and other illegal booze from entering the country.
That was no easy task, particularly where Embler was stationed — along the U.S.-Mexican border near El Paso, Texas, said to be about the hottest spot there was for Mexican whiskey smugglers. Gun battles between American military provosts, such as Embler, and the smugglers were not at all uncommon as the bad guys crossed the Rio Grande River — typically under the cover of darkness — trying to sneak their illegal moonshine into the United States.
Embler, a former machinist for the Southern Chair Co. in High Point, had enlisted in 1916 and participated in Brig. Gen. John Pershing’s expedition into Mexico that same year to capture or kill Pancho Villa. When Embler’s troop was deployed to France to fight in the “Great War,” however, he had to stay behind because of inferior eyesight.
In 1919, with the passage of the 18th Amendment — the one prohibiting alcohol — Embler’s Troop D was called upon to guard the border and keep Mexican whiskey smugglers, sometimes known as “tequileros,” at bay.
The job was more dangerous than it might sound. One El Paso newspaper article, dated Dec. 11, 1919, tells of a particularly intense gun battle in which Embler and four other provosts fought off a dozen armed liquor smugglers trying to enter the country. With no other illumination than the moonlight, the bullets flew for about half an hour before the Mexicans finally retreated — without their liquor — in what the newspaper called “a stinging defeat” for the smugglers.
Scarcely a week later — on Dec. 19, 1919 — the 22-year-old High Point soldier met his untimely demise when a smuggler’s bullet found its mark in his left lung. Embler and his comrades had just arrived for their nightly guard duty around 6:40 p.m. when they were ambushed.
When the first shots were fired and Embler fell, the other provosts scattered and began returning fire toward the smugglers, and a fierce gun battle ensued for the next hour … with Embler lying on the ground, slowly dying. One of the smugglers was killed, as well, and the rest of them eventually retreated into Mexico after American reinforcements showed up.
An ambulance from nearby Fort Bliss arrived and rushed Embler to the nearest hospital, but it reportedly ran out of gas about halfway there, which further delayed the young soldier’s treatment. He died shortly after reaching the hospital. His fellow guards received the news outside the medical center, tears streaming down their faces.
Back in Embler’s hometown, a large headline across the front page of the next day’s High Point Enterprise shouted the news: “HIGH POINTER KILLED BY MEXICAN BANDITS.”
According to The Enterprise, Embler’s mother, Sarah Embler, had learned of her son’s death by telegram that morning. He also was survived by three sisters and two brothers; his father had died several years earlier.
Before Embler’s remains were returned to High Point, his unit held a military funeral for him at the train station in El Paso.
“As the casket was lowered to the station platform and taps were blown, several of the men cried,” the El Paso newspaper reported, indicating just how loved Embler was by his comrades.
One of Embler’s buddies accompanied his body to High Point, and they arrived on Christmas Day. A funeral was held the following day, and the young soldier now lies buried in a simple grave at Floral Garden Memorial Park.
Like many young local men of that era, Fleer Embler died a valiant death, but his death resulted from a totally different kind of war — the war against alcohol.
