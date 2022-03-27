HIGH POINT
Willie Mack Oliver claimed he hadn’t planned to kill anyone when he showed up at the old National Springs Corp. plant on E. Green Street, but the .22-caliber revolver he had concealed in a folded-up newspaper told a vastly different story.
By the time Oliver left the plant — shackled in a pair of handcuffs — he had fired a fusillade of bullets at his estranged girlfriend, leaving her for dead.
The year was 1957, and 21-year-old Oliver and his sweetheart, 25-year-old Cora Colson, had been living together for several months in a house on E. High Street. By late August, though, the honeymoon had ended and Colson had moved out and gone to live with her mother, much to Oliver’s displeasure.
That’s how the young man ended up at National Springs on the morning of Sept. 4, 1957 — his ex worked in the plant there, and he just wanted to talk to her.
So he said.
The two actually did talk at the plant early that morning, but Oliver left after only a few minutes. He returned shortly before noon, packing a pistol inside a newspaper and walking straight from the front office to the shipping clerk’s desk back in the plant, where Colson was about to eat her lunch. After another brief conversation, as Colson was reaching for her lunchbox, Oliver dropped the newspaper and began shooting, bullet after bullet after bullet — nine shots in all.
“It sounded like a string of firecrackers going off,” one company official told The High Point Enterprise.
Seven of the nine bullets, all fired from a distance of about seven feet, found their mark — five in Colson’s chest, two in her arm.
As the victim slumped to the floor and chaos reigned in the plant, Oliver dropped his gun and ran to hide among the boxes of furniture springs stacked in the rear of the plant. He was arrested only minutes later — a city police officer had been near the plant when the shooting was reported — and he was escorted from the building in cuffs.
Half an hour later, as Oliver was making his confession at police headquarters, Cora Colson died at High Point Memorial Hospital.
The shocking shooting was one of the top stories of the year in High Point and, as you can imagine, it caused quite a sensation throughout the community. Workplace shootings were highly uncommon in those days … in High Point or anywhere else.
When Oliver went to trial in late October, the suspense revolved not around his guilt or innocence — he had already confessed to the crime, after all — but around his punishment. Would the charge of first-degree murder stick? Could prosecutors prove the slaying was premeditated? Would Willie Mack Oliver go to the gas chamber?
The slender young defendant showed almost no signs of emotion during the trial, but he must’ve been holding his breath when the jury returned with its verdict on the morning of Oct. 30, 1957. After deliberating for less than an hour and a half, the jury found Oliver guilty of first-degree murder … but recommended life imprisonment.
Oliver breathed a sigh of relief. He was still headed to Central Prison in Raleigh, but he had somehow managed to avoid death row and the gas chamber.
Outside the courtroom, even as the reality of his fate settled upon him, Oliver smiled.
And why wouldn’t he smile? He had just done something his young ex-lover could not do the day he killed her.
He had dodged a bullet.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.