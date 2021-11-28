HIGH POINT — It’s not often that a bird makes national news — or, in this case, international news — but that’s what happened to one puny parrot from High Point nearly 70 years ago.
In today’s technologically advanced world of cyberspace, we would call this “going viral,” when a photo or video or news item of some sort spreads rapidly from person to person — you know, like a virus. In that context, then, Polly — the aforementioned puny parrot — may have been the first High Point bird ever to go viral.
And you won’t believe why Polly went viral.
The year was 1952. Polly was a double yellow-headed Amazon parrot, about 30 years old, that belonged to Dick and Erma Pals of High Point. The yellow-headed Amazons, which are popular pets and excellent talkers, are considered an endangered species today, but that likely was not the case when the High Point couple acquired Polly all those decades ago.
According to an article in The High Point Enterprise, Polly — who, oddly enough, was a male — liked to eat sunflower seeds, peanuts and fresh fruit, but he also liked crackers that had been soaked in coffee, and he loved vanilla ice cream, which he ate with a tiny spoon he learned to hold in his right foot.
According to The Enterprise, Polly delighted in taking a gentle, warm shower — his owners would place his cage directly under the shower spray — or a sunbath. The bird also had a mischievous streak, sometimes unlocking his cage and getting loose, which required the owners to put a lock on the cage.
Polly also had an impressive vocabulary by parrot standards, saying phrases such as “hello,” “bye,” “Polly wants water” and “Polly’s cold.” When asked how he was feeling, Polly might reply, “Not so well, not so well.”
Which brings us to 1952, when Polly went viral. It seems that Polly, true to his words, really was feeling not so well, not so well. Day after day, the parrot refused to eat — no sunflower seeds, no Sanka-soaked crackers, not even vanilla ice cream. Even the veterinarian was stumped.
Now, if you’re someone who believes in the power of the bond between a pet and its owner, prepare to have your heart warmed. And if you’re not a believer, then prepare to roll your eyes, because here’s what happened next:
According to The Enterprise, Polly’s refusal to eat had coincided with Dick Pals being hospitalized, so it occurred to Erma to see if her husband could get the parrot to eat. No, she didn’t sneak Polly into the hospital — although that might’ve actually worked — but she called the private phone in Dick’s room so he could talk to Polly.
As soon as Polly heard Dick’s voice, he squawked like, well, like a bird, and began yelling, “Daddy! Daddy!” Polly was so excited, he even tried to grab the receiver from Erma. And then, as you’ve probably figured out by now, the parrot’s appetite returned to normal, and remained that way as long as Polly could hear Dick’s voice every morning before breakfast.
It wasn’t exactly earth-shattering news — like, say, a grisly murder or a destructive tornado — but the story of Polly’s remarkable recovery was picked up by dozens of newspapers across the country and even in Canada.
Proving yet again that, um, bird news travels fast.
