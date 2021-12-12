EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first story in a four-part High Point Confidential series.
HIGH POINT
They were just hunting squirrels.
It was a typical Friday afternoon in April 1944, and a couple of teenage boys from High Point were doing what they’d probably done on numerous Friday afternoons — they were walking through the woods, looking for squirrels.
What 13-year-old Lawson Threadgill and 14-year-old Darrell Madden found instead had all the makings of a creepy Stephen King tale, except that in 1944, the ghoulish horror novelist hadn’t even been born yet.
The boys were scouring a wooded area at the end of E. Green Street Extension, not far from where Darrell’s father, a city police officer, owned some land. Around 5:30 that afternoon — April 21, 1944 — they spied something red on the ground, partially covered by a pile of brush, and instinctively walked toward it to investigate. As they neared the pile, they realized they were looking at a red skirt.
“Funny place for a nice-looking dress to be, way out here in the woods,” Darrell said suspiciously.
The boys inched closer.
“Look!” Darrell shouted as he pointed. “A pair of shoes!”
Then their eyes simultaneously settled on what one newspaper reporter described as “a shapely pair of feet” protruding from beneath the oak leaves and pine limbs. Wait, was that a body hidden beneath that brush pile?
At that point, the boys had seen enough.
“Let’s get out of here and call somebody!” Lawson whispered, and they took off running, glancing back over their shoulders to make sure they weren’t being followed. At the edge of the woods, they encountered a man from the neighborhood and breathlessly blurted out the details of their horrific discovery. He immediately called the police.
As bad news tends to do, the news spread quickly through town that the half-nude body of a young woman had been discovered in a patch of woods just outside the city limits. Whoever concealed her body there had done so hurriedly — and quite sloppily — and two teenage boys had found her.
The next day’s High Point Enterprise included a photo of the two somber-faced teens, giving them 15 minutes of fame they probably would just as soon have lived without.
More importantly, though, the newspaper’s front-page article recounted the harrowing details of what had happened to the young woman in the woods. According to county coroner Dr. W.W. Harvey, she had been choked, struck in the mouth with a blunt object, and her throat had been slashed so violently that it severed her windpipe. She also had sharp, narrow scratches on her throat, the kind that might’ve been made by a woman’s fingernails.
Harvey said no inquest was necessary — the woman’s death was “a clear case of murder.”
The victim’s body was still warm and soft when it was discovered, indicating the murder had occurred only a few hours earlier at most. The coroner also determined she likely had been slain elsewhere and then brought to the spot in the woods for hiding, because there was no sign of a struggle where the body was found, nor was there much blood there.
The young woman was Alice Wicker May, of High Point. She was 19 years old, and she was quite a looker — blue eyes, fair complexion, brunette hair and, as the newspaper reporter had hinted, “shapely.”
That was just her physical description, though. Who was Alice May really? What was her life story, and why would someone want her dead? For such a brutal slaying, it had to be personal, right? Must’ve been someone who knew her and held a powerful, unforgivable grudge, wouldn’t you think?
On the surface, the crime scene provided no workable clues. High Point police found no murder weapon, nor did they find physical evidence left behind by the individual or individuals who had hidden the body.
Back on E. Green Street, though, 15-year-old resident Elizabeth Weaver told officers a most curious tale. Around 11:30 that morning, she had seen a dark sedan with yellow spokes on the wheels — yellow! — drive to the end of the street and then cross a field leading into the woods where May’s body was discovered. About 15 to 20 minutes later, the car came speeding back from the woods — so fast, in fact, that she thought the car might’ve been hauling whiskey.
Two men occupied the car, but they wore hats with the brims pulled low across their faces, so Elizabeth couldn’t identify them. If May’s body was in the car with them, it was either stretched across the floorboard or hidden in the trunk.
So who were those two men? Were they the ones who tried to hide May’s body, albeit clumsily, in the woods? And if so, how many dark sedans could there be out there with yellow spokes?
In the meantime, police discovered another promising lead — multiple leads, actually — in May’s pocketbook. Inside the large, brown handbag, which was found within arm’s reach of the victim’s body, officers found a number of love letters from servicemen both stateside and abroad, as well as two notebooks containing the names and addresses of at least 50 GIs.
The finding was intriguing for a couple of reasons.
First, May was a married woman — her husband was also a soldier, stationed overseas at the time — and they had a child together. So why did she have what appeared to be dozens of boyfriends?
And second, in the midst of a high-profile homicide investigation, May’s prolific collection of love letters and servicemen’s addresses essentially amounted to a pocketbook full of potential murder suspects. Would one of them turn out to be the killer?
EDITOR’S NOTE: Part two of “The Body in the Woods” will be published in Tuesday’s High Point Enterprise.
