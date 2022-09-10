Confidential photo

Professional golfer Dugan Aycock prepares to putt from a Lexington street during his 1949 cross-country round of golf to raise money for the March of Dimes. Aycock needed 114 strokes to hit a ball from Lexington to Thomasville. Among the onlookers is his caddy, former University of North Carolina football player Bill “Earthquake” Smith, a Lexington native.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF THE PGA OF AMERICA

DAVIDSON COUNTY

You think trees, sand traps and water hazards make for a difficult round of golf?

