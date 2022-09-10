DAVIDSON COUNTY
You think trees, sand traps and water hazards make for a difficult round of golf?
Dugan Aycock — a professional golfer, mind you — once played a round where he faced not only the usual golf course obstacles but also had to contend with storefronts, streetlights, stop signs, potholes and motor vehicles, not to mention railroad tracks, roadside ditches, farmland fences and probably even the occasional cow.
And he did it all with a smile on his face and a good cause in his heart. Think about that the next time you find yourself cursing as you try to swat your way out of a bunker.
The year was 1949, and the United States was in the midst of a frightening, widespread polio outbreak. Aycock, the 40-year-old golf pro at Lexington Country Club — and president of the Carolinas PGA Section — hatched a novel idea:
What if he were to play a cross-country round of golf, hitting a ball from Lexington all the way to Thomasville, as a fundraiser for the March of Dimes, which was madly conducting research to develop a polio vaccine?
Aycock would begin his unique round on the streets of downtown Lexington — literally — and follow a mostly rural path of farmland fairways to the ninth green of the Thomasville Golf Course, a trek of about nine miles. The round would be over when he sank his ball in the cup on the ninth green.
To raise money, citizens were invited to predict how many strokes it would take for Aycock to complete the round. Predictions cost $1 apiece, with all proceeds going to the Davidson County chapter of the March of Dimes. Whoever came closest to guessing correctly would win one of several donated prizes, which included furniture and golf equipment.
The stunt generated nearly $500 — a pretty respectable fundraiser in those days — but the guesses were all over the place, ranging from as low as 61 strokes to as high as 2,166. More on that in a minute.
When D-Day — or should we say Tee Day? — arrived on a bitterly cold Feb. 3, 1949, Aycock pronounced himself “fit as a daisy” and ready for the challenge.
Shortly after 8 a.m., with a crowd of spectators lining North Main Street about a block from the city square, Aycock pulled out a putter and whacked a straight, bouncing putt more than a hundred yards toward Hemstead Street.
For the next 5½ hours, Aycock and his hand-selected caddie — former University of North Carolina football player Bill “Earthquake” Smith — made their way through downtown Lexington and across the Davidson County countryside toward Thomasville, chasing Aycock’s ball wherever it went.
According to one newspaper article, Smith brought a bush knife with him to “clear any excess vegetation” in case Aycock found himself, um, in the rough. We don’t know if the bush knife ever came in handy, but we do know Aycock found a few hazards along the way.
“Between Lexington and Thomasville,” The High Point Enterprise reported, “he lost seven balls, which buried deeply in mud, and suffered three penalties, when his shots ended in creeks.”
When the ball finally rolled into the ninth-green cup on the Thomasville Golf Course, Aycock had required 114 strokes to finish the round.
Amazingly, five guessers had predicted that exact number, and several others had guessed 113 or 115. Al Gerring, the pro at the High Point Country Club, shanked his prediction badly, guessing 225 strokes.
Meanwhile, Aycock himself — who had placed his prediction in a sealed envelope — missed by a single stroke, guessing 113.
Aycock, who was certainly no slouch with the clubs, probably hadn’t shot a 114 in his life. Confidentially, though, considering the money and goodwill he raised for the March of Dimes that day, we’re guessing he’d never felt so good walking off a golf course.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.