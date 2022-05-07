HIGH POINT
By all accounts, C.L. Gray was one of the finest lawmen and toughest hombres ever to walk the streets of High Point.
During his decades as a local law enforcement officer, Gray was probably best-known for two things: He shot and killed notorious High Point desperado Joe Jackson — who had ambushed Gray and tried to wrestle away his pistol — and during the Prohibition era, he probably seized enough gallons of illicit whiskey to fill a couple of swimming pools.
But for all his brawn and bravery, there was one thing Gray couldn’t do: He couldn’t continue to serve and protect his fellow citizens after he was dead — despite the nearly 250 voters in High Point who apparently thought otherwise. Their loyalty — or, more likely, their ignorance — resulted in one of the most bizarre tales in High Point election history.
The year was 1938, and Cyrus Leighton Gray — “Sheriff Gray,” people called him — was a well-respected lawman in these parts. He’d served as High Point’s chief of police, as a longtime deputy sheriff in Guilford County, and as constable of the Jamestown and High Point townships.
That spring, as the Democratic primary approached, Gray was the incumbent constable here. On April 7, when he announced he would seek reelection, he became the third candidate in the primary — joining fellow deputy G.L. Jones and hosiery worker Archie Hedrick — but his name recognition and stellar reputation easily made him the frontrunner.
Then a not-so-funny thing happened on the way to Gray’s reelection — he died.
On May 27, a mere eight days before the primary, the 70-year-old constable died after a brief battle with pneumonia. The High Point Enterprise reported his death in the next day’s paper, along with his funeral arrangements. A longtime colleague described him as “a straightforward, honest man” and “a fearless and conscientious officer.”
In other words, he was the kind of man you would want serving as your constable if he were, you know, still alive.
The Enterprise published another article after Gray’s funeral, referencing the many relatives and friends who had attended the service.
Nonetheless, a good many High Pointers either didn’t hear the news about Gray’s death, or they didn’t care for the other two candidates, because on primary day — using ballots that had already been printed before Gray’s untimely passing — they still voted for their recently deceased constable to be re-elected.
Officially, Gray received 243 votes, well short of the 2,538 votes received by Jones and the 1,439 votes for Hedrick, but still not too shabby for a dead man.
Newspapers as far away as Texas, Vermont, Washington state and even Ontario, Canada picked up the story about High Point’s unusual election results.
Eighty-four years later, we have to tip our cap to High Point’s late, great constable, C.L. Gray. After all, when citizens will support your candidacy even after you’re dead and gone, that’s the ultimate vote of confidence.
