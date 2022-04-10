HIGH POINT
Have you heard the one about the dead man who drove his own hearse?
No?
Well, settle in for a tale so odd, we probably wouldn’t believe it had it not been published in the newspaper. But it was published — first in The High Point Enterprise, and then in a number of other papers — so we have no reason to doubt it really happened.
The year was 1934, and our story begins in the little town of Pikeville — no more than a stone’s throw from Goldsboro — at the home of Sarah King. One morning in early November, King received a shocking telegram from High Point, where her son, Charlie Thomas, had been living and working for some time.
“Charlie Thomas killed here this morning,” the blunt message read. “Wire directions about his body.”
The telegram was signed “Annie Thompson.”
King didn’t know who Annie Thompson was, but it didn’t matter. Her 20-year-old son, Charlie, was dead, and she wept as any mother would do. Friends came to the house to console her, to grieve with her. They probably brought casseroles.
Then King went about the grim task of preparing to lay her son to rest. She found an undertaker and selected a coffin, a burial shroud and flowers to place on Charlie’s grave. The undertaker loaded up the hearse, and he and King drove to High Point to claim the body.
Their first stop was the High Point Police Department, to find out what had happened to Charlie, but police had not heard of any murders or fatal accidents. An officer called one local funeral home after another, trying to find out who had Charlie’s corpse, but nobody did. Before long, the poor mother must’ve been exasperated, probably as bewildered as she was grief-stricken.
Finally, the police escorted the hearse to Charlie’s house, where his sobbing mother got out of the hearse and walked solemnly to the door. To her great amazement — and probably to the detriment of her heart — Charlie opened the door.
“Hello, Mother, what are you doing here?” he said, undoubtedly noticing the police escort and the hearse as he spoke.
It’s a wonder his mother didn’t need the hearse herself at that point.
“Lord have mercy!” King shouted, throwing her arms around her son’s neck.
Charlie hugged her back, though he was mystified as to what was going on. Even when his mother explained what had brought her to his house — in a hearse and with a coffin, no less — Charlie was still mystified. He knew nothing of the telegram, nor did he know anyone named Annie Thompson.
And he most certainly wasn’t dead — not even sick, for that matter.
While police and the telegraph company tried to figure out who had played such a cruel prank on King, Charlie decided to ride back to Pikeville with his mother, so he could visit with friends — and tell them face-to-face that the reports of his death had been greatly exaggerated.
And yes, Charlie got to drive the hearse — the hearse that had come for his body — with his mother riding shotgun, thankful to have her son in the front seat with her, rather than in that coffin at the rear of the hearse.
Who says there’s no such thing as life after death?
