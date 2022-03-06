HIGH POINT
No one knew what to make of a young High Point woman’s bizarre kidnapping ordeal in 1931 … and confidentially, some 91 years later, we still don’t know what to make of it.
It happened that February, when 18-year-old wife and mother Lois Gilliland told authorities how her train ride home had been derailed when she was apparently drugged, kidnapped and held against her will for three days in a secluded mountain house.
The details go something like this:
On Feb. 21, Gilliland — who lived in High Point but had been working in Tryon, in the mountains of western North Carolina — sent a telegram to her parents that she was leaving immediately for High Point to be with her sick son, 7-month-old Harold Jr. She boarded the train without any trouble, but then things started getting weird.
According to Gilliland, she remembered passing through Inman, South Carolina, as she was drinking a Coca-Cola with a couple of young men in her coach.
“Then something seemed to happen all of a sudden,” The High Point Enterprise quoted the young woman as saying.
The next thing she knew, she was waking up in a strange house on top of a mountain near Asheville. She couldn’t remember how she had gotten there, who had accompanied her, or anything else that had happened since she drank what she came to believe to have been a spiked soda.
And get this: There were only two other people in the house with her, neither of whom she recognized — a tall man with curly blond hair and blue eyes, and an elderly woman who, according to Gilliland, kept her “doped up.” The two young men from the train, with whom she had shared a Coke, were nowhere to be found.
After three days in the secluded house, Gilliland told authorities, she’d had enough.
“It was then,” one newspaper account stated, “that she began to rave, threatened to take her own life, and refused food and drink. Apparently discovering that she was serious in her threats to kill herself, the man finally agreed to let her go.”
He had another man come pick her up and drive her the 60-plus miles from Asheville to Forest City, where she wired her parents to tell them what had happened and to have them send money so she could get home.
Her parents, meanwhile — Mr. and Mrs. H.L. Swann — had been worried sick when their daughter didn’t show up. They were relieved to hear from her, but her father feared the telegram from Forest City might be a ruse.
“Her father, believing it was the kidnappers trying to extort money from him, drove to Forest City instead and brought her home with him,” The Enterprise reported.
Two railroad detectives launched an investigation but apparently were unable to trace the two young men on the train with Gilliland.
Curiously, that’s where the details end. The story, which was picked up by several North Carolina newspapers — including the widely read papers in Asheville, Charlotte and Raleigh — received no further headlines, not even in The Enterprise.
Was it because the investigation led nowhere? Was it because Gilliland could neither identify the two soda saboteurs, nor pinpoint the location of the mountaintop house where she’d been held hostage? Or could she have concocted the whole story for some reason? It was pretty bizarre, after all.
We’ll likely never know, but there is one obvious takeaway from the young woman’s ordeal: Contrary to the soft drink’s old advertising slogan, things don’t always go better with Coke.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.