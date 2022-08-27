HIGH POINT
Fred Tate undoubtedly made some enemies in High Point during the summer of 1918, but he didn’t seem to care. America was behind the eight ball, and as far as Tate was concerned, pool halls were Public Enemy No. 1.
All over the country, other cities and towns were confronting the same issue: With World War I raging and so many of our men fighting overseas, there was a severe labor shortage on the homefront. As the problem escalated, more and more municipalities adopted the mentality that men had three choices — go to war, go to work, or go to jail.
As a result, pool-hall owners found themselves in the crosshairs of the controversy. Their vile establishments — “cesspools of iniquity,” according to one newspaper account — were essentially dens of male ne’er-do-wells who were prone to smoking, drinking, gambling and fighting, in addition to actually shooting a game of pool or two every once in a while.
So the thinking was, if the pool halls were shut down, all those ne’er-do-wells would be forced to stop loafing and get jobs. It would ease the labor shortage, give a patriotic boost to the war effort, and even be a crime deterrent. Win-win-win, right? Other North Carolina cities, including Raleigh, Charlotte and Asheville, had already banned pool halls, and High Point appeared to be headed that way, too.
In late April, The High Point Enterprise published an editorial which, while not specifically condemning pool halls, targeted loafers in general — especially wartime loafers — describing them as “public nuisances” who needed to be dealt with accordingly.
A couple of weeks later, the issue went before City Council: Should High Point’s four pool halls have their licenses extended, or should they be shut down? In a mild upset, the council voted to extend their licenses for another year — with Mayor W.P. Ragan breaking a tie — presumably because the license tax derived several thousand dollars in revenue for the city.
That’s where Fred Tate enters the picture.
On May 28, 1918, the prominent High Point businessman and former mayor showed up at City Council — reportedly on behalf of several local manufacturers and business owners — and pleaded for the councilmen to reconsider shutting these “meccas for the idle” down.
“Mr. Tate stated that the labor situation confronting the manufacturers and merchants of the city is very serious,” The Enterprise reported. “He, together with other men, was of the opinion that with these places eliminated from the daily program of those who frequent them, some men may realize the importance of going to work.”
Sure enough, the council’s vote was unanimous this time — shut ‘em down.
Pool-room proprietors were given a 90-day grace period, having until Sept. 1 to close their establishments for the duration of the war.
The proprietors were not happy, of course — nor were their ne’er-do-well patrons — but the council seemed resolute. Even when one of the proprietors, W.F. Clegg, proposed allowing pool halls to operate on weekdays between 5 and 11 p.m. and on Saturdays from noon until 11 p.m. — a reasonable proposal endorsed by The Enterprise — council still refused to budge.
Of course, once the war ended in November, council reversed course and agreed to let pool halls reopen.
Iniquity and all.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
