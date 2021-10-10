HIGH POINT
In the vast annals of High Point’s rich criminal past — from juicy murder cases and unsolved disappearances to baby kidnappings, ruthless gang activity and even the nickname “Little Chicago” — we tend to forget about The Great Bank Robbery of 1926.
Honestly, though, it’s one of the most remarkable, memorable heists in High Point history, if not American history, because of who the bank robbers were — a couple of baby-faced bandits, ages 9 and 11, who weren’t even old enough to shave yet, much less rob the most prominent bank in town.
Baby Face Nelson had nothing on these two kids’ mugs.
All wisecracks aside, the heist happened on the morning of May 19, 1926. And if you don’t believe us, you can check out the front-page, above-the-fold headline of that day’s High Point Enterprise: “Two Little Boys Rob Bank of Huge Sum.”
Shortly after 8 a.m., the diabolical duo slipped unnoticed in a side door of the Commercial National Bank — it’s now known as the Radio Building, the eight-story structure on the corner of S. Main Street and Commerce Avenue — and then surreptitiously made off with $650 from a teller’s window.
How no bank employees managed to notice a pair of boys suspiciously lingering near a teller’s window — or did see them and thought nothing of it — we have no clue, but it happened. And the lads might’ve actually pulled it off, had they not been quite so eager to spend their loot.
“The little fellows no doubt would have gotten away with the money had they been more experienced,” The Enterprise wrote.
According to the newspaper account, the boys made off with three $100 bank notes and seven $50 notes, and they immediately tried to change them for smaller notes — first at a five-and-dime store, then at a cafe, but neither business had sufficient funds for such a transaction.
They tried again at Bell Furniture, where an employee changed one of the $50 notes for the boys, but their age was a red flag.
“The man … felt there was something strange about a kid having so much cash, so he telephoned the bank,” The Enterprise reported. “It was then the teller discovered he had been robbed.”
Can you imagine the looks on bank officials’ faces when they found out they’d been robbed by a couple of children — apparently unarmed, as far as anybody knew — in broad daylight?
No, not Bonnie and Clyde. Not John Dillinger or Pretty Boy Floyd. Not Jesse James. Not Butch Cassidy’s Wild Bunch or the Dalton Gang.
Nope, none of those. They’d been robbed by the notorious Tinker Toy Boys.
Well, the police were called in, of course, and they met with the only apparent witness — the man at Bell Furniture — who agreed to ride around town with officers to see if they could locate the two young suspects.
Lo and behold, when they rode by the Elm Street School, the witness just happened to spot one of the boys entering the school building. The kid didn’t know it, but he was about to experience his own personal nightmare on Elm Street — getting arrested in front of his classmates.
When police confronted the boy, he copped to the crime — and ratted out his accomplice, too — showing officers a $5 bill he had stuffed in his pocket. He then led the officers to a small garage at the rear of High Point Hosiery Mills, where the boys had hidden the rest of the money.
When asked what he had planned to do with the $5 in his pocket, the boy replied, “Oh, just get me a good dinner.”
To our knowledge, The Enterprise never published a follow-up story about the bank robbery. We feel sure the other suspect was apprehended, but we don’t know what became of the two boys.
Their names were never mentioned in the original story, so their identity has been lost to history, too. Their crime, though, remains a fascinating footnote in High Point’s police blotter because, at ages 9 and 11, they have to be among the youngest bank robbers in American history.
And hey, maybe that’s where the city got its infamous “Little Chicago” nickname. After all, bank robbers don’t come much littler than that.
