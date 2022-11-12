HIGH POINT
When the old-timers sit around talking about the greatest NBA players of all time, they never mention George Nostrand.
Wilt “The Stilt” Chamberlain? Sure.
Bill Russell? Absolutely.
Oscar Robertson? Without a doubt.
But George Nostrand? Seriously? He sounds more like a member of the AARP than the NBA.
And, truth be told, Nostrand wasn’t all that great a player.
He lasted only four seasons, averaging just over 8 points per game. He barely made half his free throws, and he shot a measly 30% from the floor. If the AARP had a team, it probably would’ve traded him.
But Nostrand, who played basketball at High Point College in the early 1940s, has a unique claim to fame — more than 75 years ago, he played in the first-ever game in NBA history, and he was the game’s second-leading scorer.
Not too shabby for a former Purple Panther, huh?
Nostrand came to High Point College from his native Uniondale, New York. At least one newspaper account suggested he had never even played organized basketball before coming to High Point, but we can’t verify that.
Regardless, he played on High Point’s freshman team in 1941-42 — freshmen could not play varsity ball during that era — and was elevated to the varsity for his sophomore and junior years, during which he was a starter and solid contributor. He played his senior season at the University of Wyoming, a national powerhouse in the early 1940s.
In 1946, after graduating from Wyoming, Nostrand found himself on the roster of the Toronto Huskies, one of the original teams in the newly formed Basketball Association of America (which would be rebranded as the NBA three years later).
So how did Nostrand — a good but not great player — make the roster of a professional basketball team? Well, let’s just say it probably didn’t hurt that he was 6-foot-8, which was practically giraffe-like in those days.
In fact, the new league used Nostrand’s unusual height to promote its first game, scheduled for Nov. 1, 1946, at Toronto’s Maple Leaf Gardens — yep, right in the middle of hockey country. The Toronto newspaper published a photo of Nostrand — the team’s tallest player — in a series of three-column newspaper ads that asked, “Can You Top This?”
According to the ads, any fan taller than Nostrand would be granted free admission to the season opener. Otherwise, they would have to buy a ticket, which ranged in cost from 75 cents to $2.50. Approximately 7,100 spectators turned out for the game, which featured the Huskies against the visiting New York Knickerbockers.
For his part, Nostrand played admirably, finishing with 16 points and — considering his height — probably a slew of rebounds (but rebounding stats were not kept in those days). Unfortunately, Nostrand’s Huskies lost, 68-66.
Nostrand would last only four seasons in the new league, bouncing from the Huskies to the Cleveland Rebels, the Providence Steamrollers, the Boston Celtics, the Tri-Cities Blackhawks and the Chicago Stags.
After that, Nostrand settled in the Northeast, where he became a teacher, coach and insurance salesman. He married and was the father of nine children. He died in 1981 at the age of 57.
No, the old-timers never talk about George Nostrand. But here in High Point, where the lanky young man polished his basketball skills before securing his claim to NBA fame, he can still stand tall.
