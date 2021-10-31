HIGH POINT
With all due apologies to the many professional wrestlers of High Point’s past — studs like Johnny Weaver, Wahoo McDaniel and Brute Bernard, just to name a few — the most-anticipated wrestling bout in the city’s history may have been one that took place in 1937.
The Year of the Catfight.
Wrestling had long enjoyed a cult-like following in the city, as High Pointers packed local venues to watch large, sweaty, hairy-chested men in tights lock arms and take turns slamming each other to the mat as they competed for gaudy championship belts. Burly brawlers such as Grappler Stefanski, The Terrible Swede and The Mighty Railroader were regulars on the High Point circuit back in the 1920s.
Prior to 1937, the only variation of those testosterone-fueled showdowns had occurred in 1924, when a female wrestler named Virginia Mercereau came to town and wrestled novelty bouts against men, offering a $150 prize to any man her size or smaller who could pin her. Alas, the High Point Ministers’ Association lodged a complaint with the City Council — the clergy apparently found the man-versus-woman contact more provocative than pugilistic — and wrestling here resumed as an all-male sport.
That continued until the spring of 1937, when two women grapplers were booked to scrap it out at the city’s new wrestling arena. It was reportedly the first women’s bout ever staged here, and The High Point Enterprise predicted a packed arena.
You see, these weren’t the traditional women wrestlers of that era, who were bulky and brutish, and who looked as if they could body-slam a dump truck. These women apparently had sexy looks to go with their scissor locks. Their figures were as impressive as their figure-fours. They were knockouts who could knock you out.
In one corner would be the women’s lightweight champion, Clara Mortensen, who had “more curves than Mae West,” according to a promotional article in The Enterprise, headlined “Beauty and Brawn Clash Tonight At Local Arena.”
“The blonde Venus of California,” another article gushed.
In the other corner would be “pretty Clarice Davis,” a South Carolina “sensation” who also had the reputation of being both pretty and gritty in the ring.
The Enterprise played up the wrestlers’ beauty over their brawn.
“These two powderpuff artists may pull hair, and they may not,” the paper wrote, “but one thing is certain — they will carry a full line of beauty equipment and powder their noses right after the match.”
One article on the sports page even included a photo of Mortensen in action, with the caption, “Here’s That Gal, Boys!” There were stories about Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, legendary golfer Harry Vardon and the Kentucky Derby on the same page, but the only photo was the one of Mortensen.
Predictably, the night of the event — March 26, 1937 — was a sellout. And while fans got to see the likes of such popular male wrestlers as Dixie Dick Powell, Tarzan White and Ivan “The Great” Rasputin, it was the catfight that really made them purr.
Mortensen and Davis “served up some hair-pulling, socking, kicking, biting and tossing that left the fans asking for more,” The Enterprise reported.
When the fur had settled, it was Mortensen who pinned her opponent, proving she was more than just a pretty pin-up girl — she was a pretty pin-down girl, too.
