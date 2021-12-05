HIGH POINT
In some ways, August 1966 was a low point for The Beatles … but apparently not in High Point.
Those marvelous moptop musicians from across the pond were not only in the midst of what would be their final tour together, but much of that tour was marred by the controversy that arose from John Lennon declaring the band was “more popular than Jesus.” Across the country, Lennon’s perceived blasphemy prompted radio stations to stop playing Beatles records, and some even hosted Beatle bonfires, where the group’s records and other merchandise were unceremoniously burned.
In High Point, though — in the heart of the Bible Belt, mind you — when radio station WHPE sponsored a “Beatle Express” bus trip that month to a Beatles concert in Washington, D.C., none of the 75-plus teenagers who went had to be dragged to the show kicking and screaming.
Well, they weren’t kicking, at least. They still screamed.
“Oh, absolutely, we were screaming like everybody else,” remembers Nancy Sparing Albertson, who was a 17-year-old rising senior at High Point Central High School that summer. “We all had our favorite Beatle — mine was George — and we were screaming out their names.”
Fifty-five years later, Albertson still gets a little giddy talking about going to see the band that made her heart flutter more than any other.
“Other than getting married as a teenager, this would be the most memorable event at that time of my life,” says Albertson, who now lives in Winston-Salem. “It was a marvelous experience.”
The Beatle Express was the brainchild of two young, married WHPE employees, John and Balinda Ferree, who are now retired and living in Seagrove. John was a disc jockey at the station, and Balinda worked in the office.
“It was Balinda’s idea, except we didn’t know if we would be able to fill up the bus because of all the outcry about Lennon and Jesus,” John recalls. “But we quickly filled up one bus and had to get another one.”
In fact, they could’ve filled several more buses. When WHPE advertised the trip, the station received some 300 applications in only four days. Officials whittled the list to 76 lucky teenagers who plunked down — are you ready for this? — $15 for the privilege of seeing The Beatles in concert. That was five bucks for the show and another 10 bucks to help pay for the buses.
The teens were joined by five WHPE staff members and six additional chaperones.
The whirlwind trip began early the morning of Aug. 15, when the buses pulled away from the College Village Shopping Center. On the side of one of the buses hung a handmade banner with the names John, Paul, George and Ringo painted on it, as well as caricatures of the four Beatles.
After lunch and a little sightseeing in D.C., the group ate dinner and then headed to D.C. Stadium for the concert. The Ferrees attended a press conference with the Fab Four, while everyone else found their seats for the show, along with about 32,000 other fans.
When the concert began, so did the screaming — and the screaming was louder.
“Once in a while,” John says, “you’d hear a few notes and you could pick out what song they were playing.”
John Kates, who was 18 and had just graduated from High Point Central, also remembers the screaming and describes it as “pretty raucous.” He also remembers watching much of the concert through a pair of binoculars he’d brought with him, and he had a good view when a fan managed to slip past security, jump onstage and touch each of the four Beatles before getting dragged away by security.
“Ringo was the last one he touched, and I could see Ringo’s eyes getting bigger and bigger as the guy approached him, but he never missed a beat,” says Kates, who now lives in Midlothian, Virginia.
Online accounts of the tour indicate The Beatles only performed for about half an hour. They sang 11 songs, including such well-known hits as “Paperback Writer,” “Yesterday” and “Nowhere Man.”
Following the concert, the High Pointers got back on the buses and headed straight home, arriving about 6 o’clock the next morning.
“I don’t think anybody slept on the bus coming home,” Albertson says. “We were all still too excited from the concert.”
More than half a century later, the Beatle Express still resonates with those who were a part of it. The Ferrees still have the banner that hung on one of the buses, and Balinda still has a gold bracelet some of the teenagers bought her that day because her birthday was the next day. The bracelet has a small disc engraved with the words, “Beatle Birthday 8-16-66.”
Albertson still has a Beatles scrapbook she made after the trip. It includes her ticket stub, the official concert program and other memorabilia.
Kates still has his ticket stub, too.
And they all have fond memories of that night — not just for themselves, but for family and friends, who’ve probably been hearing tales of the Beatle Express for decades.
“In terms of world events, it wasn’t that important,” Kates says. “But in terms of something we all shared a passion for, it was a big deal. At the end of the day, we just felt like we had witnessed something very few other people got to witness.”
