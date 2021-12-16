EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the final story in a four-part High Point Confidential series. The first three installments of “The Body in the Woods” were published Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday, or you can find them online at www.hpenews.com.
HIGH POINT
Even with a cemetery map, it’s difficult to find Alice Wicker May.
The 19-year-old High Point woman, who was brutally slain on April 21, 1944 — and whose murder remains unsolved to this day — lies buried beside her mother at High Point’s Floral Garden Memorial Park. Ironically, though, the young wife and mother — whose mangled body was unceremoniously hidden beneath a brush pile in a patch of woods after she was killed — now lies buried in an unmarked grave.
Beside a patch of woods.
It’s a sad footnote to the tale of a young woman whose short life and premature death have largely been forgotten.
It’s been 77 years since someone — maybe one of May’s soldier boyfriends, maybe a soldier’s jealous girlfriend, maybe someone else altogether — killed her and dumped her body in a clump of woods just outside the city limits. Prior to this series, it had been more than 60 years since The High Point Enterprise had written about May, the last known story having been published in 1960.
But was May’s story completely forgotten? What became of the rest of her family? Her father died when May was only 3, but what happened to her mother, with whom she shared a residence on S. Main Street? What happened to her younger brother?
And even more intriguing, what happened to May’s soldier husband, who was stationed in England when she was killed? Did he ever remarry? And what became of her 18-month-old son? Is he still alive?
High Point Confidential has the answers for you.
After May’s death, her mother Retta remarried and became Retta Wicker Hager, but the marriage was short-lived. Retta, whose first husband had died in an automobile accident and whose daughter was murdered, died in 1947. She was only 44.
May’s younger brother, Albert Wicker, was a 17-year-old, baby-faced U.S. Coast Guardsman when his sister was slain. Only six weeks later, still grieving his sister’s death, Albert participated in the D-Day invasion at Normandy. After his enlistment ended, he briefly returned to High Point, but then joined the Army and served for 12 years, eventually settling in Florida and apparently never coming back to High Point after that.
Albert, who died in 2014, never got over his sister’s murder.
“It makes me so sad to think of what my father’s family must’ve gone through,” says Kathleen Wicker, Albert’s daughter. “I know it haunted my father. He and other family members searched and searched for Alice’s son — they wanted to be a part of the child’s life — but they never could find him.”
So what became of Walter Burwell May — Alice’s husband — and the son they had together, Clifford Walter “Chuck” May?
According to Bill Wilson, a distant relative who has worked on the family’s genealogy, Walter remarried twice, but it doesn’t appear he and Chuck stayed in High Point very long, if at all.
“They moved around the country without communicating with the Wicker family,” says Wilson, of Southern Pines. “And to my knowledge, Chuck never contacted his mother’s family for over 60 years.”
Chuck served three tours of duty in Vietnam before becoming a truck driver.
Walter and Chuck are both deceased now, Chuck having died in 2009. Chuck did have a son, however — Alice May’s grandson, now 47. Unfortunately, he knows very little of his grandmother’s tragic story.
“Dad never really talked about it,” says Clifford Walter “Cliff” May Jr., who lives in Vail, Arizona. “He just told me that she had been killed when he was a kid.”
Cliff acknowledged he had no interaction with the Wicker side of the family growing up.
“I’ve always had a curiosity about that side of the family, but my dad wasn’t one to talk much about his feelings,” he says. “He didn’t talk much about his past, either. I’ve always been curious, but I didn’t have much of an avenue to get any information.”
To Cliff’s credit, though, he wants to know more about what happened to his grandmother. Like the rest of us, he’ll never know who killed Alice May, but if he keeps her story alive, maybe future generations will know her as something more than just a body found in the woods.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.