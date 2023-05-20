HIGH POINT
So you think pro wrestling is fake, huh?
Well, maybe so, but there was nothing fake about the melee that took place more than 80 years ago after a bout at the old South Hamilton Street Arena. Two macho men who had been battling in the ring for nearly 90 minutes — whether the action was staged or not — kept at it long after the boisterous High Point fans had gone home for the evening.
Even the referee joined in the extracurricular brutality, which apparently got so nasty that the police had to be called to come break it up.
The year was 1941, and wrestling was a popular form of entertainment in High Point. Fans flocked to local venues to watch matches featuring the likes of Tiger Joe Marsh, Cowboy Clarence Lattrall and Japanese wrestler Oki Shikina. Two of High Point’s favorite grapplers, though, were The Swedish Angel — a hulk of a man named Nils Phillip Olofsson, who really was from Sweden — and Tommy “What About Me?” O’Toole.
And if you believe wrestling promoter Jim Steele — and a wrestling promoter wouldn’t lie, would he? — the two men despised each other.
The perceived contrast between these two was almost cartoonish. The Swedish Angel was an ogre, a hairy, brutish battler with a face only a mother could love. The High Point Enterprise described the 34-year-old Swede as “a human horror” and “undisputably the ugliest, and one of the fiercest men in wrestling.”
O’Toole, on the other hand, a 28-year-old Irishman, had a pretty-boy characteristic about him — handsome and clean-shaven — but he was still chiseled and tough. Ironically, he was the good guy to The Swedish Angel’s evil persona.
All of which had High Pointers buzzing about the Sept. 4, 1941, duel between the two wrestlers, so they milked the hype for all they were worth.
“The Angel?” O’Toole sneered to a High Point Enterprise sportswriter. “Bah, he’s nothing but a broken-down palooka who can’t draw a crowd by his ability, and now has to cash in on his ugliness.”
OK, let’s get rrrrrrready to rrrrrrrumble!
For the record, the match was the best two-of-three falls, with O’Toole winning the first fall and The Angel winning the second. The third and deciding bout, scripted or not, was a thriller, especially when The Angel “suddenly went berserk” (according to The Enterprise) and threw O’Toole and referee Cecil McGill completely out of the ring. That was illegal, and O’Toole was awarded the controversial match.
We don’t know exactly what happened after that, but here’s what The Enterprise reported: “The two wrestlers met at the door of O’Toole’s dressing room and began a duel which quickly became a free-for-all, lasting for more than half an hour before it could be quelled by police and wrestling officials.”
And, as mentioned before, even the referee jumped into the fray.
The city’s Boxing and Wrestling Commission suspended all three men for 30 days for their roles in the melee … but the suspension was lifted only two weeks later so they could hold a grudge match, also here in High Point. The Enterprise promoted the rowdy rematch by publishing an ad with a photo of The Swedish Angel and the caption “HE’S BACK.”
This time, it was The Angel who won — again in the third bout — when O’Toole was disqualified. According to The Enterprise, “the big toughie (O’Toole) hung the ugly mammoth (The Angel) in the ropes and refused to allow him to get free.”
High Pointers probably loved the intense rematch, even though nobody was thrown out of the ring — not even the referee — and even though there was no brawl for police to quell after the match.
That’s wrestling fans for you. Wrestling may or may not be staged — wink, wink — but the passion of the fans? That’s as real as it gets, even 80-plus years ago.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
