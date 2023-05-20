HPTNWS-05-20-23 CONFIDENTIAL.jpg

Professional wrestlers The Swedish Angel, left, and Tommy O’Toole squared off in the ring — and later, in a dressing room — at a High Point venue on the evening of Sept. 4, 1941. City police had to be called to come break up the latter fight, which definitely was not staged.

So you think pro wrestling is fake, huh?

