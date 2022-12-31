HIGH POINT
When the 1942 Rose Bowl was called off for fear that Japanese warplanes might, um, attend the game, the venerable New York Times suggested the game should be played anyway, risk or no risk.
Damn the warplanes, full speed ahead! And if the Japanese bombers did attack, then that year’s Rose Bowl would be known as “a game that will live in infamy.”
Thankfully, the High Point Enterprise sports editor had a better idea.
The controversy arose in December 1941 after the infamous Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Military officials advised canceling the New Year’s Day Rose Bowl, because the stadium — on the West Coast in Pasadena, California, and capable of accommodating upwards of 90,000 spectators — seemed like a vulnerable, inviting target for the Japanese to bomb.
Confidentially, calling off the game made perfect sense. Even though the Rose Bowl was essentially the college equivalent to today’s Super Bowl, risking that many lives over a football game seemed foolhardy — no matter what the New York Times said.
Yes, the Times actually questioned whether the game, featuring Duke vs. Oregon State, should be canceled. The newspaper acknowledged the danger but added that “it would be a fine and heartening gesture to go ahead with our annual blue-ribbon football game on the coast and let the Mikado’s warplanes do their worst.”
Say what?!
Anyway, the news about the game broke on Dec. 13, 1941, less than a week after the Pearl Harbor attack. That night, the High Point Enterprise sports editor — a hard-nosed newspaperman named Socrates “Soc” Chakales — sent a telegram directly to the Rose Bowl Committee:
“Suggest Rose Bowl Game be played in Duke Stadium New Year’s Day if agrees with Army. Stadium holds over 50,000, and prices can be scaled up to approach gross receipts at your stadium.”
It wasn’t just a think-outside-the-box kind of idea — it was a think-outside-the-stadium kind of idea. Chakales was proposing that college football’s biggest game be played all the way across the country, some 2,500 miles from its usual site, in a stadium half the size of the Rose Bowl. Tickets would have to be printed and sold, additional bleachers would have to be borrowed and installed, and accommodations and meals would have to be arranged for the visiting Oregon State squad.
Oh, and Duke officials would have only about 2½ weeks to make it all happen.
“It would be extremely difficult for Duke to make arrangements to handle a game of that magnitude in Durham in such a short time,” Chakales acknowledged in an Enterprise article about his proposal.
Well, as some of you may know, the 1942 Rose Bowl was, indeed, played at Duke Stadium in Durham, the only time the game has ever been played anywhere other than Pasadena. In that short window of time, organizers secured temporary bleachers from nearby schools to expand the stadium’s capacity from about 35,000 to more than 50,000. They also printed and sold — in a matter of about 48 hours — some 56,000 tickets.
Oh, and just for the record, Oregon State — a two-touchdown underdog — pulled off the upset, winning 20-16.
But what about Soc Chakales? Did the Enterprise sports editor ever get any recognition for suggesting the Rose Bowl be played in Durham?
It doesn’t appear so. Chakales, of course, wrote about his suggestion in The Enterprise, and a few other North Carolina newspapers picked up the story, but for the most part, his name got lost in the mad rush to prepare for the game once it was approved.
In all fairness, Chakales may not have been the only person to suggest playing the game in Durham. Other cities were certainly offering the use of their stadiums — Chicago offered Soldier Field, for example — and some accounts indicate Duke officials were already drawing up a proposal to play the game at Duke Stadium.
It does appear, however, that Chakales could’ve been the first to pitch the idea directly to the Rose Bowl Committee. He sent his telegram on the night of Dec. 13, and Duke’s head football coach, Wallace Wade, called the committee chairman on Dec. 14 with his offer to host the game.
Meanwhile, Chakales went on to bigger and better things. After a four-year stint at The Enterprise (1937-41), during which he served as sports editor and managing editor, he was hired by The Associated Press and quickly made his mark there. By 1945, he had become a foreign correspondent and was appointed bureau chief for Greece and later for the Middle East.
The list of major stories he covered between 1945 and 1955 includes the Greek Civil War, the Egyptian takeover of the Suez Canal, the declaration of the Truman Doctrine and the death of Saudi Arabian King Ibn Saud. He also investigated the murder of American journalist George Polk during the Greek Civil War. He interviewed countless foreign dignitaries.
“Being a journalist was always the most important thing in his life,” says Chakales’ daughter, Maria Ciski, who lives in Wichita, Kansas. “It was a very intense lifestyle — he was living on the edge all the time. That kind of adrenaline was a high point of his life — that’s what made him happy.”
Chakales died in 1972 at the age of 64.
He may not have received recognition for his Rose Bowl proposal, but in the greater scheme of things, the 1942 Rose Bowl was but a tiny blip on the radar screen of his amazing career.
