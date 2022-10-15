HPTNWS-10-15-22 CONFIDENTIAL.jpg

Lewis Horne, 13, was buried at a church cemetery in Thomasville after he was shot to death by one of his best friends.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT

Was 13-year-old Lewis Horne really the victim of a prank gone horribly wrong? Or was he the victim of a cold-blooded killer?

jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579

Trending Videos