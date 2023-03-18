DAVIDSON COUNTY
What’s more grisly than performing an autopsy?
How about performing an autopsy in the grave of the dead person?
That’s what happened nearly 70 years ago, when the arrest of a black-widow serial killer led authorities to the Davidson County cemetery where one of her former husbands — an alleged victim — had been buried. Exhuming a body is creepy enough, but actually going down into the grave to extract the person’s organs? Well, let’s just say that may have been a first in North Carolina.
The year was 1954, late November, and the country was buzzing over the news that a 49-year-old grandmother named Nannie Doss had “cheerfully confessed” to murdering four of her five husbands by secretly feeding them rat poison.
One of those unlucky husbands was Lexington’s Arlie Jackson Lanning, whom Doss had met through a lonely-hearts club. They got married only days after meeting, and Doss lived with Lanning in Davidson County — right up until that fateful day in February 1952 when she sprinkled arsenic on his food and killed him. He was 52.
According to newspaper accounts, Doss said she killed Lanning “because he was popular with other women.”
Which brings us back to the Mount Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery near Thomasville, where Lanning was buried. When Doss confessed to killing Lanning, her third husband, a court order was issued to exhume his body and perform an autopsy to see if traces of arsenic could be found.
So on the afternoon of Nov. 29, 1954, with a handful of law enforcement agents and a few other observers — including a High Point Enterprise reporter — looking on, a pair of gravediggers methodically shoveled six feet down to Lanning’s casket. They immediately encountered a problem, though: The top of the casket had decayed, and it practically caved in when the workmen tried to raise the casket from the ground.
That’s when Dr. David Plummer, county coroner, had an idea. Leave the body in the grave, he said, and I’ll perform the autopsy down there. Such a drastic proposal was unheard of, but nobody had a better idea, so he proceeded.
“Surgical instruments were rushed to the scene from Lexington,” The Enterprise reported, “and the coroner … crawled into the grave, made an incision and removed vital organs. Curious bystanders hovered over the open grave as Dr. Plummer performed the autopsy.”
When the doctor had climbed back out of the grave, a new wooden cover was placed over the casket and Lanning was reburied.
Meanwhile, the removed organs were rushed to Duke Hospital in Durham, where a toxicologist said Lanning’s body tested “heavily positive” for poison.
Those results led to another body being exhumed in the same cemetery — the body of Lou Hazel, the serial killer’s mother, who had lived with her daughter and son-in-law in Lexington. Hazel, 74, died in early 1953 and was buried beside Lanning.
Doss vehemently denied killing anyone other than the four husbands.
“You can dig up all the other graves in the world, but you won’t find anything else on me,” she was quoted as saying.
Alas, that was a lie. Hazel’s body tested positive for poison, as did the body of yet another Davidson County woman — Betty Lanning, Arlie Lanning’s mother, who died in 1950 at age 85. She was laid to rest at the Reeds United Methodist Church Cemetery in Lexington.
All told, the cold-hearted murderess was accused of killing seven family members — in addition to the four husbands’ murders she confessed to — and three of those 11 victims lie buried in Davidson County.
Grisly or not, that’s an odd claim to fame in the saga of an infamous serial killer.
