HIGH POINT
Lester Waterfield may have been the best-known blind person in High Point history.
The old-timers who grew up here in the 1940s and ’50s remember when Waterfield ran a couple of concession stands downtown — first at the post office, then at the old Security National Bank — and he later operated the cafe at the Carsons Inc. furniture facility.
They used to say Waterfield could distinguish his regular customers by the sound of their footsteps as they approached him. And if he didn’t know them by their footsteps, he certainly knew them by their voice.
The old-timers also say the man could tell the difference between a $1 bill and a $5 bill — although nobody quite knew how — and he could give his customers exact change, correctly, with no hesitation. That must’ve made quite an impression on High Point youngsters, most of whom had probably never seen a blind man until they met Waterfield.
In the fall of 1952, Waterfield established another claim to fame — he brought home what was believed to be High Point’s first Seeing Eye dog.
For years, Waterfield — who was born blind — had been encouraged by friends to get one of the remarkable guide dogs for himself, but he had resisted for unknown reasons. Finally, though, at age 45, Waterfield left for Morristown, New Jersey — home of Seeing Eye Inc., the company that’s famous for training dogs to be the eyes for blind people — and he spent four weeks there, learning how to handle his new best friend, a German shepherd named Roger.
They returned on Oct. 3, 1952, and The High Point Enterprise was there at the airport to capture a photo of Waterfield and Roger getting off the plane. An Enterprise headline trumpeted the good news: “Lester Waterfield, High Point Blind Man, Gets First Seeing Eye Dog Here.”
In the article, Waterfield spoke of the exhaustive training he had undergone with Roger.
“Back in High Point,” the newspaper reported, “Waterfield recalled he had walked over more different kinds of terrain, and some of the roughest he’d ever walked over, during the intensive four weeks’ training period with the dog.”
The training was designed to ensure Waterfield and Roger could navigate whatever terrain they might encounter.
“They went on one six-mile hike,” the article continued, “over an obstacle course through woods, bushes and over stumps and tree limbs that would tax the ingenuity of a Boy Scout troop.”
As happy as Waterfield’s friends must’ve been for him, he was obviously even happier to have acquired something he’d never fully experienced — independence.
“Waterfield, who had been obliged to depend on friends to take him wherever he wanted to go, is looking forward to the new freedom of movement he will have with Roger,” The Enterprise reported.
Waterfield was a native of Currituck County and was educated at the N.C. School for the Blind in Raleigh, but High Point became his home. He moved here in 1943 and worked at the post office for the State Blind Commission for about four years. Then he opened his own concession stand at the bank and stayed there until 1955, when he began operating the cafe at Carsons Inc.
In the meantime, Waterfield helped establish — and served as president of — the Visually Handicapped Club of High Point, an organization that served as both an advocate and an outlet for fellowship for the blind.
Waterfield lived in High Point until his death in 1965, at age 57. His funeral was held here, but he was buried alongside his parents in his native Currituck County.
The epitaph on Waterfield’s headstone reads, “Blessed are the Merciful,” a fitting tribute for a man who gave and received a wealth of mercy in his adopted hometown of High Point.
