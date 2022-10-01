HPTNWS-10-01-22 CONFIDENTIAL.jpg

Lester Waterfield, of High Point, steps off of an airplane with his new Seeing Eye dog, Roger, on Oct. 3, 1952. Roger was believed to be High Point’s first Seeing Eye dog.

HIGH POINT

Lester Waterfield may have been the best-known blind person in High Point history.

