HIGH POINT — For the third consecutive year, a High Point-based marketing business has landed on a magazine’s list of the nation’s 5,000 fastest-growing businesses.
Two other High Point businesses also made the list.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT — For the third consecutive year, a High Point-based marketing business has landed on a magazine’s list of the nation’s 5,000 fastest-growing businesses.
Two other High Point businesses also made the list.
Stratagon, which has its headquarters on English Road downtown and also has an office in Charlotte, ranked 4,827th on the annual list from Inc. Magazine, with a three-year revenue growth rate of 86%.
To be eligible for the list, companies must be headquartered in the United States, privately owned, and must have made at least $2 million in revenue in 2021, but the rankings are based on overall revenue growth over three years.
A total of 134 North Carolina-based companies made the list, which was released last week. Eight were based in the Triad, including two others based in High Point: Go-Forth Pest Control, which was ranked 4,688 with revenue growth of 91%, and Worldwide Insurance Network, ranked 5,000th with revenue growth of 80%. Both are in Piedmont Centre Business Park.
The top-ranked business in the Triad was Davie County’s Bird & Co., a retail and online seller of women’s clothing, which ranked 126th, with three-year revenue growth of 3,566%.
The top-ranked business in Guilford County was Hello Seven, based in northwestern Guilford, which says it specializes in business, marketing, financial and legal training to help women make more money. It ranked 753rd, with revenue growth of 841%.
One North Carolina business, alternative wellness company Livingood Daily in Cary, cracked Inc.’s top 10. Livingood ranked sixth, with a 38,448% revenue increase.
The other companies from the list that are from the Triad:
• 504. Strickland’s Enterprises, automotive, Winston-Salem, 1,238%
• 4,326. EmberTribe, advertising and marketing, Greensboro, 105%
• 4,809. Legal Templates, software, Greensboro, 86%
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.