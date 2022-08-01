HIGH POINT — The youth actors of High Point Community Theatre will take to the stage this weekend to present “Frozen Jr.,” a family-friendly musical version of the 2013 Disney motion picture.
Students ranging in age from 7 to 14 will bring this family favorite to life. A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, “Frozen Jr.” expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood.
Courtney Lowe serves as the show’s director and music director, and Linnea Coon is the choreographer and stage manager.
Theatergoers will have four opportunities to see the show — Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. All performances will be at Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St.
The show runs approximately 90 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for children and senior citizens and can be purchased in advance at www.hpct.net. Tickets will also be available at the door 30 minutes prior to each performance.
