Frozen Jr.

Youth actors, from left, Jules King (as Kristoff), Fiona Creech (Olaf) and Leila Dixon (Anna) are among the cast members who will perform in this weekend's High Point Community Theatre production of "Frozen Jr." SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — The youth actors of High Point Community Theatre will take to the stage this weekend to present “Frozen Jr.,” a family-friendly musical version of the 2013 Disney motion picture.

Students ranging in age from 7 to 14 will bring this family favorite to life. A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, “Frozen Jr.” expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood.

