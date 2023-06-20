HIGH POINT — Charlie Brown and his friends will take over the Centennial Station Arts Center this week, as High Point Community Theatre presents the popular musical “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” Friday through Sunday.
Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the “Peanuts” gang explore life’s great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, swoon over crushes and celebrate the joys of friendship. Based on the beloved Charles Schulz comic strip, this award-winning musical has delighted audiences of all ages with its charm, wit and heart, inspiring several national tours, television productions and a Broadway revival.
“The songs and monologues are spot on, with the simplest ideas and thoughts that run through a child’s mind and are put beautifully to words and music,” said Matt Lowe, who directs the production.
“Simple things like flying a kite, writing a book report or striking out at bat capture exactly how you felt in the moment, which is why this show has such staying power. Everyone can identify in some way. Children love the simplicity and humor, and adults love revisiting their ‘Peanuts’ friends from childhood.”
The cast features Wilson Mericle as Charlie Brown, Courtney Lowe as Sally, Mike Lasley as Schroeder, Oliver Helsaback as Linus, Linnea Bethany Coon as Snoopy and Kristina Railsback as Lucy. The musical director is Chris Tilley, and the choreographer is Kristi Wirth.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. The musical runs about two hours and 10 minutes, with a 15-minute intermission, and is appropriate for all ages.
Tickets range from $22 to $25 ($20 for groups of 15 or more) and can be purchased online at www.hpct.net. Tickets will also be on sale at the door one hour prior to curtain.
There will also be a special pay-what-you-can at the door option at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, which will be the cast’s final dress rehearsal. No playbills will be distributed that night, and seating is first-come-first-served.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.