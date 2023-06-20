HPTNWS-06-21-23 THEATER.jpg

Wilson Mericle stars as the beloved "Peanuts" character Charlie Brown in High Point Community Theatre's upcoming production of "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown."

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — Charlie Brown and his friends will take over the Centennial Station Arts Center this week, as High Point Community Theatre presents the popular musical “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” Friday through Sunday.

Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the “Peanuts” gang explore life’s great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, swoon over crushes and celebrate the joys of friendship. Based on the beloved Charles Schulz comic strip, this award-winning musical has delighted audiences of all ages with its charm, wit and heart, inspiring several national tours, television productions and a Broadway revival.