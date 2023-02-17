HIGH POINT — High Point Community Theatre officials have announced the theater group’s lineup of shows for the 2023-24 season.
The season, HPCT’s 48th, features the following shows:
• “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” — June 23-25.
• “Winnie the Pooh KIDS” — summer camp, July 10-23.
• “Finding Nemo Jr.” — summer camp, July 17-Aug. 6.
• “Behind the Curtain” — technical theater camp, July 17-27.
• “9 to 5: The Musical” — Oct. 6-8.
• “Mean Girls Jr.” — Nov. 3-5.
• “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” — Dec. 8-10.
• “And Then There Were None” — March 1-3, 2024.
• “The Sound of Music” — May 3-5, 2024.
According to HPCT officials, “9 to 5: The Musical,” “A Christmas Carol: The Musical,” “And Then There Were None” and “The Sound of Music” will be the shows included in the 2023-24 flex pass.
For more information, visit www.hpct.net.
