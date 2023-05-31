By ENTERPRISE STAFF
HIGH POINT — High Point Christian Academy recently held graduation for the class of 2023.
The graduates are:
Hannah Joycelyn Abrams, Royce Alan Aufderhar III, Callie Alexandria Auman, Eirena Rose Bingham, Lillian Ruth Bruton, Jacob Harrison Burton, Lydia Grace Couillard, Kaitlyn Olivia Crotty, Rori Elizabeth Dominguez, Georgia Lynn Dorn, Avery Lynne Dudley, Rachel Eleanor Faub, Seth Daniel Foster, Andrew Jacob Goins, Nadiya Simone Hairston, Alexis Marie Hall;
Mary Douglas Hayworth, Landen Lee Holland, Claire Isabella Hughes, Lawrence Taft Johnson, Mary Gibson Justice, Darius Lamar Kane, Bryson Levi King, Anna Michelle Krajisnik, Ashley Renae Limbacher, Diamond Alexus Little, Matthew Keith Maness, Colby Michael Markham, Amori Chris’Sean McLeod, Trenton Scott Morris, Claire Michelle Patseavouras;
Kaitlyn Lee Rush, William Young Saunders, Elijah Daniel Shoaf, Edward Yates Sikes, Hannah Grace Smith, Owen Jacob Smith, Keira Samantha Stainback, Sarah Elizabeth Steen, Dylan Clay Story and Bryson Eric Thomas.
