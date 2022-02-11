HIGH POINT — More than a dozen pastors and community supporters gathered Friday afternoon near the Wrenn Street monument that commemorates what is believed to be the nation’s first Woolworth sit-in led by high school students during the civil rights movement.
Mary Lou Blakeney, a retired nurse and former High Point City Council member who founded the February 11th Association, shared her experience as one of 26 high school students who participated in the Feb. 11, 1960, march to the downtown Woolworth department store. It was hard for her to believe the sit-in effort to end segregation happened 62 years ago, she said.
“We knew things were not right for the children,” Blakeney said. “We didn’t do what others could do. We couldn’t go where they could go.”
While many of their parents were afraid of the planned protest, the Revs. B. Elton Cox and Fred Shuttlesworth shared their hopes and dreams for equality, Blakeney said. As one of the original Freedom Fighters, Cox did not let students see fear if he felt it, she said. He advised them not to spit or fight back if they were spat upon or struck.
“He wanted us to speak and make it clear what we were talking about,” Blakeney said. “What we want the kids to know is, No. 1, we had a village. Use the education you are taught. It’s not about being a fighter.”
Pastors shared God’s words on unity, peace, love, tolerance, equality, diversity, understanding, healing, strength, guidance and hope during the prayer vigil.
City Councilman Michael Holmes presented a proclamation recognizing the historic effort and monument as a hallmark of African American history. Going forward, the city will mark the date as February 11 Association Day, Holmes said.
Guilford County Commissioner Carlvena Foster thanked Blakeney for her tenacity and commitment to remembering the actions of 26 high school students who changed the history of High Point. The county board also will recognize the High Point sit-in at its Feb. 17 meeting, Foster said.
On Thursday night, parents and community members filled Penn-Griffin School for the Arts’ Samuel E. Burford Auditorium as current students commemorated the historic sit-in.
Principal Howard Stimpson noted Burford had been principal of William Penn High School on Feb. 11, 1960, when 24 Black high school students from William Penn and two Black students who had successfully integrated High Point Central walked together after school to sit at the Woolworth’s department store lunch counter and demand equal access.
“From the campus of our school, 26 brave high school students marched to downtown High Point where they staged the first high school student-led sit-in of the American civil rights movement,” Stimpson said. “Each year Penn-Griffin students create music, dance and art to commemorate the bravery of those young high school students whose actions would ignite a decade of civil rights activism within the William Penn community and within our city at large.”
The Washington Street school’s historic legacy not only changed High Point but the world, said Jakki Davis, executive director of D-Up, Inc. Each time she noted the 26 high school students walking one mile, the audience repeated the phrase “in their shoes” as they visualized the march that led to more equality such as Blacks being served in restaurants of their choice.
Penn-Griffin theater majors acted out “Three Generations” with students’ shadows back-lit on curtains to demonstrate struggles and transformations through the decades. A dramatic video, “Real Eyes,” focused tightly on numerous photos of diverse students’ eyes shown above face masks, which were worn by all performers and attendees. Spirituals were performed by band students and sung by a chorus while orchestra, dance and art students added their interpretations.
The event drew to a close as Charnelle Shephard read the names of the 26 sit-in participants and two current students placed yellow roses representing each in a vase at center stage.
