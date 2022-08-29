HIGH POINT — A High Point business and its owner were among dozens cited in a statewide operation last week by Alcohol Law Enforcement agents to crack down on illegal activities.

The Bizzy Bee in the 1600 block of Prospect Street was found in violation of gambling, drug paraphernalia and counterfeit trademark laws, said Erin Bean, public information officer for the Alcohol Law Enforcement Division of the N.C. Department of Public Safety in Raleigh.

