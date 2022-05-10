HIGH POINT — The myths and legends of the Emerald Isle will come to life in High Point this weekend.
High Point Ballet will present “Celtic Legends,” a celebration of Irish culture — from fairies and leprechauns to lively jigs and “Riverdance”-inspired stepdance — Friday and Saturday at the High Point Theatre. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.
“This is an incredibly exciting show,” said Rita Taylor, executive director of High Point Ballet. “The music is infectious, and I can’t imagine a single act that wouldn’t appeal to all ages. It’s just going to be a beautiful, spellbinding production.”
According to Taylor, the show — which features about 60 performers — will be divided into three acts, with each act representing a different slice of Irish culture.
“The first act is a throwback to the days of old, looking at fairies and leprechauns and Irish fantasy,” Taylor said. “Act 2 goes into the Irish countryside and is very folksy — it has the instrumentation you would expect as part of that musical culture. And Act 3 is a more contemporized version of Celtic work, like ‘Riverdance’ or ‘Lord of the Dance,’ those kinds of ideas.”
Tickets range from $22 to $30 and can be purchased online at www.highpointballet.org or www.highpointtheatre.com. You can also order tickets by calling the theater box office at 336-887-3001.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.